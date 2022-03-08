Cain Velasquez’s actions deemed too ‘reckless’ to warrant bail

Cain Velasquez is to remain in jail with no chance of bail as the judge in his case fears him to be a threat to human life.

Despite having 37 letters written to the judge requesting that he be let out on bail, Cain Velasquez was denied bail while alleged child molester, Harry Goularte, was released without having to pay bail.

The judge in the case revealed that she would not release the former UFC champion despite the number of letters written in pleading her to do so with letters from Dana White and Khabib Nurmagomedov included in that list.

“It is clear to this court that there is clear and convincing evidence that there is a substantial likelihood that release would result in great bodily injury,” said the judge.

“Not just to the named complaining witnesses in this case but to Santa Clara residents at large.”

“This case involves allegations of extreme recklessness to human life.”

Not often I agree with Dana White. Speaking about Cain Velasquez he is on the money here. pic.twitter.com/rUv79Weco9 — Michael Morgan (@mikewhoatv) March 3, 2022

“The risk is too great…”

While the public seems to be disgusted by the fact that Velasquez is not allowed on bail while the alleged child molester he targeted is, the judge couldn’t deny that Velasquez’s actions while allegedly going after him posed a danger to human life.

“Ramming a vehicle in the middle of the day where are citizens are out driving, going about their business and shooting out of a car at other individuals, which is reckless by any standard. Anyone could have been injured. Anyone could have been killed

“When this court looks at article 1, section 12, it is this level of risk that the court must take into consideration. With that said, this court is making the ruling that the risk is too great and that there will be no bail set at this time.”

Including UFC President Dana White and Khabib Nurmagomedov, there were 37 letters written to the judge on behalf of Cain Velasquez to allow him bail. Unfortunately, bail was denied. Meanwhile, alleged child molester Harry Goulaerte was released with zero dollar bail. pic.twitter.com/4gORWnDIXv — Ryan Hobbs (@RyanHobbsMMA) March 8, 2022

