Cain Velasquez arrest sparks anger among MMA community

Images of Cain Velasquez following his arrest have started to trouble the MMA community with many expressing their anger at the situation

The common stance that’s being discussed amongst the MMA community on Twitter seems to follow a pattern with most, if not all comments speaking out in defence of Cain Velasquez.

Velasquez has been arrested and charged with attempted murder along with several other crimes for his alleged involvement in a car chase and shooting.

The matter occurred as Velasquez had allegedly sought to shoot the man who was allegedly responsible for molesting his young daughter repeatedly.

The MMA community speaks out

It might be hard to find a single post on Twitter coming out against Velasquez as the universally detested crime had most people enraged about the situation or at least sympathetic towards Velasquez as he faces serious consequences.

Dana White leaned towards the latter when he spoke on the topic.

“I obviously feel sorry for him and his family. It’s a horrible thing. I don’t know enough details to speak on it but from what I’ve heard, you know, we all say we’d do it if it ever happened to us.”

Dana White on the Cain Velasquez arrest…. “I feel sorry for him and his family. It’s a horrible thing. I don’t know enough details to speak on it, but from what I’ve heard, you know, we all say we’d do it if that ever happened to us – Cain did it.”https://t.co/Er0YV8oJ98 pic.twitter.com/bFocWiPuui — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) March 3, 2022

Multiple UFC fighters also came out with their own opinions on the matter with varying perspectives but all ranging from rage at the alleged molester to sympathy for Velasquez.

“I feel horrible for Cain and his family. This is the worst way revenge could’ve played out. Hoping they go easy on him,” said Angela Hill whose tone lined up with White’s.

On the anger-driven side of the comments were the likes of Michael Chiesa and Brendan Schaub.

“If you aren’t going to free Cain, at least arrest this guy and lock him up in the same jail cell as him,” said Chiesa.

“I would like to hope if some scumbag molested an innocent 4yr old child the legal system would take into account the rage a father would have. California is pretty loose with actual violent criminals these days. Cain is far from that,” said Schaub.

Some opted to keep their points short with Free Cain and #freecain posts coming from the likes of Anthony Pettis and Derek Brunson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Хабиб Нурмагомедов (@khabib_nurmagomedov)

Read More About: mma, UFC