“This virus can definitely slap you” – Bruce Buffer on Covid-19

Bruce Buffer has shared a Covid-19 update as it will prevent him from attending UFC 267

Following 25 years and 266 pay-per-view events, Bruce Buffer has finally had his spectacular streak ended. Covid-19 has unfortunately hit Buffer harder than he was expecting and while he is feeling better, he still believes the best course of action is to skip the event.

“I’m sorry to say my streak, 25 plus years, 266 pay-per-views streak is over. I had Covid and I’m just not getting over it. Just finished 14 days of quarantine.

“I’m sorry I’m not going to be in Abu Dhabi. I would never miss a show. As Dana says, it would take a bullet to keep me out of the octagon and he’s right but you know what? It took Covid to keep me out of the octagon.”

Buffer is confident that he’ll be ready for the next event which will also be back stateside and was appreciative of the support he has received throughout his recovery.

“I’ll be back next week for 268, I’ll be stronger than ever. Ready to roar like an animal coming out of the cage. I’m gonna blow the roof of Madison Square Garden.

“I’ll miss you all in the octagon this Saturday. I want to thank everybody for your best wishes, your texts, your tweets, your messages. Thank you for your support but just know that I’m 100%”

Bruce Buffer after contracting COVID: pic.twitter.com/Hl77Eb5J6E — Kevin Thang (@Skip2MyJays) October 28, 2021

The Virus

While Buffer is feeling better now he seems to have had a tough time with the virus as it zapped his energy and is still affecting him. He shared a few words of warning but confirmed it would take more than COVID-19 to keep him down.

“This virus can definitely slap you

“Everybody please stay safe, follow your protocol. I was vaccinated, I’m very happy I got vaccinated, I think it helped me tremendously. I did everything the doctors said to do and followed everything right.

“Right now, I’m back to myself, I’m happy and like I said, ready to roar next week.”

Joe Martinez will take over for Buffer at UFC 267 but fans don’t think there’s another MC like him. A statement that Buffer himself agrees with.

