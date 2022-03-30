Brandon Moreno responds to Deiveson Figueiredo ‘racist’ accusations

Brandon Moreno believes Deiveson Figueiredo is just looking to escape a fourth fight

Deiveson Figueiredo recently claimed that he didn’t want to fight Brandon Moreno because he claimed Moreno had a teammate that had been racist to him. Moreno, though, has now slammed the allegations, giving his camp’s side to the story.

“It’s just stupid,” said Moreno in Spanish to ESPN Deportes (Translation via MMAJunkie).

“He was playing with his phone and he was streaming live on Instagram and he was using many filters. It’s a shame we don’t have the full video because it was a live stream, he didn’t save it.

“He was using filters on everyone. Dana White, my teammates and he even used a filter on me. He was switching filters and then appears a monkey filter on Figueiredo, that’s true and someone took a screenshot. We don’t know who, and (he) starts calling Marcelo Rojo a racist. And you know Marcelo, you’re not going to let me lie: He’s not racist.”

It seems that the explanation was satisfactory to UFC matchmakers as Moreno claims that he has been granted his rematch.

“I’ve already talked to the UFC, with the top guys in the promotion. They told me the fourth fight is set… They told me not to worry.

“The plan is for me to fight again for the title. So I think at this point Deiveson is running away from me. I’m not lying. UFC wants Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 4. I’ve said yes already, but the other party hasn’t.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deiveson Figueiredo (@daico_deusdaguerra)

The allegations

Figueiredo’s account of the story was quite different, even claiming that the member of Moreno’s team called him a monkey.

“Dear Dana White I just wanted to say thank you for the opportunities that you have given me, my family and my country,” began Figueiredo in an Instagram post.

“You know that I would fight anybody, anytime and anywhere. That’s being said, I wanted to fight Brandon Moreno for the 4th time because I know this is what the fans want. Until his Team crossed the line with racist comments.

“Calling me a monkey and even going to the extent of photoshopping a monkey’s face on top of mine. You know what I’m talking about Raul Entram. When all this happened I went on a campaign to stop racism and prejudice in my city, where it is predominately Indians and blacks.”

While an unprecedented fourth match is a bout that would most likely do the best numbers for the UFC, Figueiredo did present another worthy contender that could fill the slot of Moreno.

“As the UFC Champion of the world, I ask you to consider my wish. I wish to fight the next contender in line Kai Kara-France who has earned his spot.”

Congratulations you dirty kiwi @kaikarafrance you just punched your ticket with the God of War. @theassassinbaby you just took the back seat. You are 0- 2 against @Pantojamma if you could beat him I’ll give you the next title shot. 🇧🇷 Vs🇦🇺 let’s make it happen @danawhite pic.twitter.com/mysuGl9Wsa — Deiveson (@Daico_Deiveson) March 27, 2022

Read More About: mma, UFC