“He’s the Muhammad Ali of the MMA world” – Booker T on Israel Adesanya after UFC 271

WWE legend Booker T gave the highest praise possible to Israel Adesanya when looking at his career.

When Israel Adesanya spotted Booker T at his UFC 271 post-fight press conference, he couldn’t help but get excited.

While the attention could possibly give some people a big head, Booker T claimed that Adesanya humbled him in the moment.

“It sometimes takes guys like that to keep guys like me relevant and I understand that, I get it. It’s like Bad Bunny writing the song Booker T and winning the Grammy.

“That just opened up a whole different genre and I’m humbled so for Issy to pay respect to Booker T, it lets me know how I made him feel as a young kid growing up aspiring like I did.”

Mutual Respect

The feeling was mutual as Booker T admitted that he was a fan of Adesanya and heaped praise upon his career so far.

“You could tell he was a fan though, you could tell he loves the game of professional wrestling, entertainment.

“He’s a performer, he’s the Muhammad Ali of the MMA world. He’s a generational talent, they only come along few and far between.”

He was also happy that he was able to talk to Adesanya after the bout and made sure to tell the current champ how much respect he had for him.

“We talked and it was really cool man. Just how much I respect him and like I said, he was a big fan as you could tell.

“I know what those guys are feeling after a fight or after a show, you’re ready to get out of there… but I just went to pay my respects for a second and say, ‘Man, it was awesome to sit here and watch your fight.’

