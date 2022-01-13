Black Forge Inn petrol bomb attack under investigation

Conor McGregor’s pub, The Black Forge Inn, has been hit with petrol bombs.

Conor McGregor’s Dublin pub, The Black Forge Inn, had been attacked during an event, hours after McGregor himself had been present.

Two petrol bombs were reportedly thrown at the €2m pub on Wednesday night, but no damage has been done to the pub.

Gardaí appealing for witnesses to Black Forge Inn incident.

According to Dublin Live, two people on scooters passed the establishment at the time before being chased by two individuals who had come out of the property.

Gardaí are also appealing for any witnesses or anyone with footage regarding the event to come forward.

“Gardaí are investigating an incident of attempted criminal damage at a licenced premises on the Drimnagh Road, Crumlin last night, Wednesday, January 12, 2022,” a garda spokesperson said.

“No damage was done to the premises. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to this incident.”

The Dubliner bought the Black Forge Inn, located on Drimnagh Road in Crumlin, in 2019. On its website, the venue boasts that it “will lead the way in entertainment in Dublin Twelve.

“Our creative team intend to host some iconic events at our premium venue, including concerts, sporting events and exclusive experiences. Our owner is keen to keep his people entertained, and that is our commitment.”

McGregor has yet to comment on Wednesday night’s incident.

