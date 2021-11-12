“I think he called me a little bitch” – Michael Bisping on Yair Rodriguez after Mexico City ‘riot’

Michael Bisping on Yair Rodriguez’s bout in Mexico City.

Ahead of Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez’s bout on Saturday, Michael Bisping recalled the last time he stepped into a cage with Rodriguez. Bisping also revealed that he will be doing the post-fight interviews so could end up interviewing him again.

Bisping recalled the events of the Fight Night that took place in Mexico City. Rodriguez was up against Jeremy Stephens but the fight had to be called off due to an eye poke.

Jeremy Stephens and Yair Rodriguez got into an altercation at the hotel in Mexico City the day after their fight. Full interview: https://t.co/bjaJdx9GOs pic.twitter.com/mNobn3NkGV — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 24, 2019

“Last time I stepped into a cage with Yair Rodriguez was when he fought Jeremy Stevens down in Mexico City,” said Bisping.

“The fight just started. Sadly, there was an eye poke and the fight got called off. Then a riot started and we were there, I was commentating with Brendan Fitzgerald.

“Brendan Fitzgerald gets under the desk. He gets under the desk and he’s like ‘Mike, come down here. There’s room for you if you want to come down here.’ I’m like, ‘nah buddy, I don’t hide under desks.'”

Bisping’s reaction

The fans began to throw beers down towards the stage but Bisping couldn’t bring himself to get under the table so he did something else. Something a bit more bizarre.

“Then the Modelos were coming, the Stellas were coming, the drinks were coming down. I don’t know why, I just started shadow boxing like an old man.

“I did look like an old man but there’s no part of my body that will hide under a desk. If there’s receptacles flying through the air or not, it’s just not who I am.”

Rodriguez wasn’t happy about the outcome either and when Bisping first approached him he snapped. After cooling down, he did speak to Bisping, apologised and the two carried on as normal.

“When it all died down, I went into the cage and I went to talk to Yair Rodriguez and he snapped at me in Spanish and he ended on ‘puta.’

“I think he called me a little bitch but it’s all good. We had a little joke about it the other day.

“So fingers crossed if I do interview him on Saturday I don’t get abused. That would be nice.”

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Yair Rodriguez but he gave us a banger last time out! He went after it against Jeremy Stephens from the very first second 🔥#UFCVegas42 | Sat 7pm | BT Sport 2 HDpic.twitter.com/OhNztgPpCl — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 11, 2021

