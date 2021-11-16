Michael Bisping begs fighters to stop calling out Conor McGregor

Michael Bisping is sick of fighters calling Conor McGregor out when they aren’t going to fight him.

With someone new calling Conor McGregor out every other day, Michael Bisping decided enough is enough, but admits he understands the draw of McGregor.

“If you watch mixed martial arts and I know you do, then you know what’s going on,” he stressed. “Conor McGregor, he’s never out of anyone’s mouth for far too long, simply because he keeps himself out there.

“He’s one of the most exciting fighters in the division, he’s an interesting character, he talks a lot of shit, he’s got tonnes of money, he was the double champ, all the rest of it.

“There’s a lot of reasons, he’s got a lot of fans, he’s got worldwide fans all over the place so that means a lot of people are always calling him out.

Michael Bisping has no time for Anderson Silva criticizing Georges St-Pierre while also calling out Conor McGregor: “Get a grip Anderson. We all know you were taking steroids and now you’re calling out 145ers. My word.” Watch full video: https://t.co/AQsYvYxSpY pic.twitter.com/cmfBGHgcAD — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) December 21, 2018

With this level of fame, he is bound to draw a crowd and make a star out of whoever he fights.

But Bisping has taken issue with some of the people calling him out, and even takes issue with worthy fighters doing so while the Dubliner is still injured.

“People that are not going to fight Conor McGregor are always calling him out and it has been happening again this week.

“There’s a lot of people lining up to fight Conor, there always is. Max Holloway, Michael Chandler and no doubt a slew of others that aren’t going to get the ‘red panty night’

“At the Press conference, people asked Dana White about it and Dana White shut that idea down and said, ‘Listen, Conor is injured’ and he is. So he can’t fight for a while but people are still calling him out and Max Holloway isn’t the only one.”

Holloway and Chandler

With Holloway and Chandler both looking like quality options that McGregor would approve of, Bisping claims that they’re still too far away from a point where the fight could happen.

McGregor vs Holloway 2?

pic.twitter.com/m0SNBXqN6V — MMA Central (@MMACentral__) November 14, 2021

“Michael Chandler is now also at it, as well. Listen I get it, he’s calling out Conor McGregor because he wants these epic moments in his fight career… You want to be a part of the biggest fights possible.

“No one garners as much attention as one Conor McGregor, simple as that. Nobody does and if you can strike the right deal with the UFC, if you can get a percentage or something, no one’s going to generate more money.”

“It’s not going to happen. Not unless you want to wait for a goddamn year. Conor McGregor, right now, there’s no way he can go through a mixed martial arts training camp.”

While it may not be the time, Bisping wished Chandler and Holloway luck in getting a shot at McGregor.

“Everyone just needs to relax on calling out Conor McGregor.

“Michael Chandler, I hope you get the fight because you deserve it.

“Max Holloway, I hope you get the fight because f**k me, you deserve it.”

