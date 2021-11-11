“At that time, that was all I had” – Michael Bisping explains why he didn’t retire after losing an eye

Michael Bisping explains why he kept on fighting after his eye injury

Michael Bisping recently took to his Youtube channel to discuss when a fighter should retire. Bisping questioned whether Frankie Edgar was at that point and explained from his own perspective, why top fighters don’t retire early.

He said: “Why don’t we retire? I stuck around far too long as well.

“I mean, everyone knows now, this is a fake eye and I lost that eye in 2013 but I continued to fight with one eye and I was told by many doctors, ‘Michael, what are you doing, you’re absolutely crazy. If you lose your other eye, you’re going to be blind, if you get a detached retina in your other eye, you’re going to be blind.'”

“I still threw caution to the wind and I still went out there and fought. That’s because at that time, that was all I had, that was who I was, that was my identity.”

Bisping doesn’t regret his decision for one second and was even able to become a champion after the injury.

He continued: “Looking back, for me, in hindsight, that was one of the best things that ever happened to me because when you’re a fighter, you’re all in. This is all and you have to be all in.

“This isn’t a sport that you can pick up and put down. It’s not a sport that you play at. It’s a sport that you 100%dedicate every ounce of your being to.”

Bisping did acknowledge that family come into play but during camps, not even they come first.

“Obviously, when you get your wife and kids, you pay attention to them but other than that it’s about your fight career and when you’re in training camp, that comes first above your wife and children. Nothing else gets a look in.

“If you’re out there and you’re going after business endeavours and you’re doing other things, you’re probably going to lose fights.

“Even if you are all in, you can’t do it forever.”

Going out as a fighter

It was never going to be easy for Bisping to retire but going out on a loss was particularly tough.

“Nobody wants to go out on a loss. When I lost to Gastelum I didn’t want to retire there, even though I knew I should.

“My doctors always said to me, they said, ‘Michael, if anything happens to your bad eye you’re going to go blind but I still continued to fight because that’s who I was. That was my identity. It’s literally all I was.”

While Bisping said that you have to give your everything to get to the top as a fighter, he also knew that when time was coming to an end he had to use his platform while he still had it.

“I knew then that my time was borrowed so then I diversified my attention because I had to. I just said a moment ago that you can’t do that. I’m not contradicting myself, I’m saying I knew I had one foot out the door.

“Because guess what? Nobody gives a fuck about a washed-up ex-fighter… you have to use your platform whilst you have one.”

