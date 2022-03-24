Benson Henderson set to fight Peter Queally at next Bellator Dublin

Benson Henderson is set to face Peter Queally when Bellator returns to Dublin

Benson Henderson’s free agency has concluded, as he signed back with Bellator to fight on their next Dublin card against Peter Queally.

🇮🇪 Presale for Dublin kicks off now! Use code “SOCIAL” and scoop up your tix at the 🔗 below 🎟👉 https://t.co/A0GUahkUiV pic.twitter.com/EYAkHiTXLT — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) March 24, 2022

MMAFighting.com announced that Henderson re-signed with Bellator and reported that Queally will be his next opponent in a recent article.

Queally claimed that he had signed up to fight a big name but didn’t reveal who it was when doing so at the time. He did eventually retweet the confirmation of the bout with Henderson afterwards, appearing to be more than happy with the result.

Henderson has yet to comment on the bout, but confirmed that he has re-signed his contract by retweeting the announcement from Bellator.

Recent concerns

Queally was set to be on the last Bellator Dublin card but suffered an unfortunate injury that prevented him from fighting Kane Mousah.

Mousah was not too happy about the situation and said at the time, “Listen, I ain’t done no smack talk leading up to this because I respected you as a man but you pull out on the fight week after you see what I’ve done.

“I was away from my family for Christmas. I’ve given everything for this camp. You knew what was coming so I’m telling you now, accept the fight in May or April and I’m coming for you now.”

Mousah has yet to comment on Queally taking a new bout but reshared a video that came out of the most recent Dublin card since the news broke.

Bellator’s @Kane86mousah has reacted angrily on Instagram to the news that Peter Queally will clash Ben Henderson in September at #BellatorDublin. Here’s a reminder of the exchange the two had after Queally pulled out of their bout in February. pic.twitter.com/k9LA9yNedn — Michael Morgan (@mikewhoatv) March 24, 2022

