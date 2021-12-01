Beneil Dariush accuses Khabib Nurmagomedov of creating unneccesary drama

Beneil Dariush on Khabib Nurmagomedov

As Beneil Dariush prepares for his bout against Islam Makhachev, he has speculated that Khabib Nurmagomedov is trying to join the ‘drama show’ by making a big deal out of standard practice.

“I think maybe he’s trying to do a little bit of a drama show, like when he says Islam is getting a bonus to finish me and stuff like that.

“I feel like he’s throwing little digs in there, which in reality I think is funny because I was gonna joke, I was like man, I’m gonna call Ali [Abdelaziz] and tell him, ‘Listen, Ali, give me Khabib’s number.

“I’m gonna make this guy my manager’ because I don’t understand why he’s getting bonuses but in reality, I get the same thing.”

While Dariush is sceptical of Nurmagomedov in this situation, he actually feels that it’s on the lower end of the drama churned out before these kinds of fights.

“It has nothing to do with the name of the fighter, it’s in your contract. Drama show.

“Everywhere you go it’s a little bit of a drama but at least the way Khabib does it, it’s not personal. I don’t mind it. I’ve had guys go after me personally.”

Young Khabib and Islam Makhachev sparring session (circa 2011) Khabib was preparing for his UFC debut and Islam was preparing for World Combat Sambo Championship ⚔️ subbed by @Deli964 🐐 pic.twitter.com/ZBzzhxYDxH — Stiopic 🇵🇸 (@stiopic_) November 23, 2021

Double bonus and a title fight

Brett Okamoto then pointed out that what Nurmagomedov was claiming was that the double bonus in question will come along with a title shot for Makhachev if he can finish Dariush.

While Dariush felt that bonus was standard, he admits a title shot might not be as easy.

“I have that double bonus in my contract. I don’t know if I’m going to get a title shot. Listen, with me, just because of the way I am, you never know when I’m going to get this title shot.

“I don’t think that Dana [White] or Sean [Shelby] don’t like me but they’re businessmen. They have to make the right choice for the business and I recognise that. Maybe I don’t have the ability to speak, to where I draw more eyes in.”

While Dariush admits that he isn’t vocal enough to draw pay-per-views, he thinks that soon enough, his fighting ability will earn him his shot.

“If I continue to do what I’m doing inside the octagon, I’m eventually going to get the eyes. I don’t know if I’m gonna be the guy after this fight but I’m not worried about it.”

Read More About: mma, UFC