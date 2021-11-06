Assessing where Bellator 270 leaves Irish MMA

Bellator 270 may not have been the best sign for Irish MMA, with two of Ireland’s top fighters getting stopped.

While it wasn’t all bad news at Bellator 270, losses for both Peter Queally and James Gallagher continue an unfortunate run of Ireland’s top fighters suffering defeat.

Defeat for Queally.

While he did end up losing to Patricky ‘The Pitbull’ Freire, there are actually a lot of positives to be gained from watching the fight. Firstly, Queally walking out to Zombie was a sight to behold and hopefully one that can prove Ireland is the right venue to host a top quality fight. With the Irish audience singing along, even ‘Big’ John McCarthy had to ask ‘Pitbull’ about it after the fight.

Another positive that may be harder to see is that the fight was for the title. Admittedly, a loss nonetheless but a loss at the very top of the promotion which should hopefully mean the Irishman shouldn’t be too far away from getting another shot, eventually.

It’s worth analysing what could have gone better though after Queally was stopped for the first time in the octagon. The big negative comes in the form of an overcorrection. Queally’s fighting saw him over-prepared to defend leg kicks from ‘Pitbull’.

While you can’t blame him after the devastating damage that they would have done to him in their first fight, the overcorrection meant that Queally spent the majority of the fight absorbing blows. Freire even admitted after the fight that he had been expecting this and knew it would leave an opening for Queally’s head.

The most interesting part should be how Queally comes back from this. Getting rattled or knocked out has put a dent in the confidence of bigger fighters than Queally over the years, something which could be seen in Francis Ngannou after he was knocked out by Stipe Miocic or Anderson Silva after he was knocked out Chris Weidman.

The knock can also cause a knock to confidence so, depending on how Queally responds to this, this could be his biggest challenge yet.

Rallying into fight week with “the showstopper” @peterqueally! My long time training partner and friend aiming to become Ireland’s 1st bellator MMA World Champion this weekend! Incredible! Let’s go my bro! Destiny!!! pic.twitter.com/1xgg3Lx8Gc — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 3, 2021

The Strabanimal.

James Gallagher’s defeat may not have been in a championship bout but one thing ‘The Strabanimal has on his side is age. The 25-year-old has plenty of time to bounce back from the defeat and to move on to become bigger and better.

Despite moving to America and leaving SBG, a positive message from former teammate, Conor McGregor, lent some positivity and kindness to the moment.

“Jimmy boy, that was some f*cking show, mate…

“That kid is only 23, 24 years of age, and he’s selling out a stadium like that. Guillotine and what? Fresh as a daisy…

“‘Oh, he got caught with a guilly.’ So what? Who gives a f*ck? Not a scratch on that kid. Not a scratch.”

“You’re an animal, bro. You need that experience, you need to jump for that guilly, you have your head pop out, you need to be against the fence. You need that experience. You’re only a bambino. You’re a bambino on the way. … Yup, the ‘Strabanimal’!”

The question does remain – Would training under John Kavanagh have seen that fight go differently? While that doesn’t matter now, the more immediate question is what’s next for Gallagher.

Patchy Mix submits James Gallagher with a guillotine in Dublin!! pic.twitter.com/yRfpNLnEUp — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTBVids_YT) November 5, 2021

Upcoming bouts.

While the two main losses may look to put a halt to a prospective Bellator return that’s allegedly touted for spring, not all hope is lost.

There are three other fighters that could possibly draw the crowd.

After a win last night, SBG fighter Danni Neilan had an interesting callout for her next fight and one which could be a big draw if it were to happen in Dublin. At the behest of fan favourite, Artem Lobov, Neilan decided to call out Valerie Loureda.

“Artem Lobov told me to call out @valerielouredaa – I’ll go to America and move up to flyweight for one fight with Valerie and her big a***!” – @danni_neilan wants to make her US debut in @BellatorMMA next!@SBG_Ireland @Bellator_Europe @MirrorFighting pic.twitter.com/CHjjPhrCJF — Donagh Corby (@DonaghCorby_) November 5, 2021

Leah McCourt was in attendance at last nights event and could also be interested in fighting at the next Dublin bout. McCourt is currently on a six-win streak and if she were to win another, could move up any potential Irish card.

One of the biggest potential fights could be Sinead Kavanagh, who will take on MMA legend, Cris Cyborg on November 12th. Needless to say, if Kavanagh were to win the belt against Cyborg, we would all be happy to have a rematch between the two this side of the pond.

Sinead Kavanagh says that Cyborg might struggle with her power. She predicts that the Brazilian legend will ‘become a wrestler very fast’ in their Bellator Featherweight title fight. #BellatorDublin pic.twitter.com/E2yyZ2deqg — Ben Kiely (@TheJivemaster) November 3, 2021

