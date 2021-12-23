Belal Muhammad downplays teammate’s loss to Khamzat Chimaev

Belal Muhammad doesn’t consider Khamzat Chimaev vs Gerald Meerschaert ‘a real fight’.

Belal Muhammad downplayed Khamzat Chimaev’s victory over Gerald Meerschaert saying that anyone can get hit with a punch and go down, so, the fight didn’t really show what he believed Meerschaert could do.

When asked if he would fight Chimaev, Muhammad said that he would be happy to. While he didn’t downplay Chimaev’s skills, he did claim that we haven’t seen what Meerschaert was capable of in their bout.

“He’s obviously good. When you get hit one time and beat one of my teammates, Gerald Meerschaert, I’m like, anybody can get caught in a fight, anybody can get hit with a punch all it takes is one punch. It’s four-ounce gloves.

“I don’t consider that a real fight because it didn’t happen. As you can see with Gerald, this guy literally fights to the end of the third round submission this weekend has the most submissions at middleweight but Chimaev knocked him out the first round so you really didn’t see what you could have got from that fight.”

Belal Muhammad would rather fight Khamzat Chimaev in a title fight than a title eliminator.#UFCVegas45 | Full video: https://t.co/xX4bfLKzV7 pic.twitter.com/Chc3tY2oxG — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) December 20, 2021

No Ivan Drago.

While Muhammad had to praise Chimaev’s wrestling, he didn’t think that Chimaev’s reputation reflected his skills and with such high praise given to Chimaev, that could be a tough image to maintain. Ultimately, Muhammad thinks there’s only one way to find out.

“Obviously, I think his wrestling’s good, we didn’t really get to see a lot of his striking but I’ve seen him outside of the UFC.

“He’s good but I don’t think he’s this untouchable ‘Drago’ from Rocky, that nobody can touch. I’m a guy that, being a fighter, I like to figure guys out and I want to fight the best of the best and the guys that they think are the best.

“So, if the UFC think he’s the best and they think that he’s next in line for (Kamaru) Usman, well, let him come through me first. I’ll show you how good I really am.”

