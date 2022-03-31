“Guys like that get people killed” – Bas Rutten slams controversial, viral self-defence videos

Bas Rutten isn’t a fan of D.U.S.T.

Detroit Urban Survival Training has become something of a viral sensation with founder, Commander Dale Brown, even becoming something of a celebrity from its success but Bas Rutten struggles to see the funny side of things.

As a UFC Hall of Famer, Rutten definitely takes martial arts seriously but now that he prioritises training others, he can see the harmful impact that these ‘self-defence’ videos are having.

“The not real guy?” said Rutten when asked about Brown on The MMA Hour.

“With the black hair and ‘stache, that guy? Very funny… Guys like that get people killed because they give them a false sense of security. That’s why I don’t teach self-defence in my classes.”

Commander Dale Brown of D.U.S.T. responds on #TheMMAHour to the critics mocking his techniques. ▶️ https://t.co/rkNwf5ovXo pic.twitter.com/napJfUrdCX — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) February 23, 2022

Dealing with knives

Rutten illustrated his point by explaining how badly those situations can go in real life.

“I always give this example: imagine I teach somebody a knife defence. Knives are really dangerous to defend, almost worse than a gun. A gun, you’re close by, you grab the barrel and then you know what to do, how to go with it, all that stuff.

“It’s actually easier to defend than a knife that can cut on both sides, a switchblade because they can stab, they can come from above, they can come from all angles.

“So, imagine I just teach a knife defence and then a friend of a person I taught it to is getting in trouble. Someone pulls a knife and he goes, ‘Hey, step back, I got it. They just taught me this in class.’ And then he gets stabbed to death. That’s a problem.”

Your eyes are not deceiving you! 👀 That is social media viral sensation Commander Dale Brown of Detroit Urban Survival Training (DUST) in the corner of Joaquin Buckley! 🤯#UFCVegas48 pic.twitter.com/XzUhnnhfIU — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) February 20, 2022

Dealing with guns

While knives may be trickier to deal with than guns, Rutten was also strongly against teaching classes on defending against guns as well.

“It’s the same with gun defence. When the guy is sitting behind me and I’m grabbing the gun, it’s the dumbest thing. If there is no space behind you, you can never go for the gun because the only thing they have to do is pull it out and now they’re gonna shoot you in your head.

“If somebody stands in front of me and there’s like a table in between, I’m not gonna grab the gun, because if I grab the gun, the only thing he needs to do is pull back, and there’s a table. Now if there’s no table, I can go with him, so as soon as he pulls I simply go with him. I keep the grip and I make sure that the barrel doesn’t aim at me or somebody I love. But if he pulls out, I simply go with him. I’m not gonna hold still so he can pull out. I just go with him. All these little things you have to know.”

“Listen, there are some things that he does (right), but he has no follow-ups. All the things that I said with the gun defence, holding his hand in the same position, are all wrong things to teach. So he has to really watch out.”