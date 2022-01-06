Artem Lobov cites brain damage concerns as reason for retirement

Artem Lobov admits that brain damage concerns were a big reason for his retirement from fighting.

While there were a number of reasons that Artem Lobov could give for his retirement from fighting, one has been particularly topical in recent years.

With major concerns about brain damages occurring from collisions stemming from retired American Football players and spreading throughout other high-impact sports, Lobov admitted that his career trajectory wasn’t looking positive enough to risk it happening to him.

“The brain damage, it’s been in the news the last couple of years. It’s something that I’ve certainly paid attention to a lot and I realized that I’m going to need my health,” Lobov told the MMA Hour.

“I’m probably not going to make enough money fighting to do me a lifetime so I’m going to have to be doing something else and for that I need a good working brain.”

“On top of that I have a kid now who I would like to be a good father to, hopefully, be a good grandfather to his children as well one day.”

Artem Lobov vs Jason Knight was *WILD*

—- Here are highlights from the main event of #BKFC5 🦷 pic.twitter.com/ktHqwEyzJS — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) April 7, 2019

No more big goals

While health risks were a major factor in Lobov’s decision, he was also able to admit that major success always seemed just a little out of his reach.

“I always was working towards a certain goal. There was a big goal, a big target in front of me and the last one for me was getting into the boxing and getting a seven-figure pay-day.

“I felt like a fight with (Denis) Berinchyk was going to do that for me. He was an Olympic silver medalist, undefeated in boxing, WBO international champion… all this.”

With such a strong opponent, Lobov’s failure to overcome that obstacle cemented a sense of reality for him.

“So, I felt, ‘well, this is it.’ This is going to be my ticket to that boxing fight. To that seven-figure boxing fight and when this didn’t happen, then I was like, ‘Ok. Now I can continue fighting but it’s going to be just to get some money just to get by.’

“There was no more big goal that I would be able to achieve anymore.”

Cub Swanson + Artem Lobov = Carnage 🔥 Such a good scrap!#UFCTampa pic.twitter.com/cdJIV4Py2o — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) October 10, 2019

Done for good

Lobov maintains that his fighting career is behind him and he doesn’t see himself returning for any reason and while he’s still young he would like to pave the way for a new career.

“All these things combined, I was just like, ‘ok mate, it’s probably time to hang it up and go pursue something else while you’re still young and energetic and know what’s what.’ That’s why I had to make that decision.”

While he claims his decision is final, Lobov admits that he has received some very lucrative offers since he has retired. Even claiming that some are better than while he was fighting.

“Don’t get me wrong, I still have offers.

“There are still offers in my inbox and, actually, I’ve gotten some of the better offers since I retired and I couldn’t even believe it.

“Some offers were coming up to nearly half a million. I’ve got some shit offers as well but I’ve got a lot of offers.”

