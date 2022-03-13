Anthony Smith seeks fight with Magomed Ankalaev after UFC Vegas 50

Magomed Ankalaev has revealed that he isn’t interested in fighting Anthony Smith after UFC Vegas 50 win.

While he did win against Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 50, Magomed Ankalaev seems to be in the same boat as a lot of viewers who didn’t view it as his best performance. Despite this, however, Ankalaev believes that a title shot is what’s next for him.

“To be honest, I’m not glad with my performance totally, because I expected him to make an entertaining fight, to strike more, but it is what it is,” he said following the win.

“In my opinion, I deserve the title shot next because I am on an eight-fight winning streak and some of the fights I finished the guys, and I feel I’m ready.”

Before the fight, Anthony Smith was lined up as an opponent for Ankaev but since he was unavailable at the time, Ankaev seemed eager to bypass him for a shot at the belt.

“As you know, Anthony Smith was offered to fight me before and he wasn’t interested,” said Ankalaevon ESPN.

“Now I’m looking forward to get the title shot next. I believe I deserve it.”

The response

Smith was quick to respond to the situation and clarify that the only reason he turned down the fight was due to an injury.

“He was offered the fight,” said Smith.

“I was fresh out of knee surgery and staph infection, so unfortunately I wasn’t able to take it then.

“I’m healthy now. I’ve been begging for a fight. I think me and the UFC have been waiting for this matchup to happen to see how it unfolds. I guess I do apologize for getting a staph infection.”

There aren’t many out there that would doubt Smith on that as he has never given any signs of fearing an opponent. If Ankalaev doesn’t end up getting his title shot, Smith will be ready.

“May or June, I’m ready. I’m begging for a fight. I’ve just been waiting to see what happens here.”

Read More About: mma, UFC