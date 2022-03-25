Anthony Smith relives his worst MMA moment

Anthony Smith details the rough reality of getting knocked out.

With a reputation for being one of the toughest fighters out there, Anthony Smith seldom shows when he’s been hurt in a fight but while talking to Michael Bisping, he described his experience of getting knocked out.

“I wasn’t super stiff but I got dropped like a sack of potatoes and went down,” said Smith on Believe You Me.

“My whole body was limp and he was still teeing off on me.”

While Smith has brushed off some bad hits in the past, he described how he ended up taking the shot that knocked him out.

“His name was Adlon Amegov. He’s some dude from Chechnya, some Russian guy.

“He hit me with one of those no-lookers, just looked away, pulled a punch out of his back pocket and swung an overhand. I walked right into it.”

The Aftermath.

While the knockout itself doesn’t sound pleasant, Smith admitted the aftermath wasn’t much better.

“I woke up and he cut me real bad all around my mouthpiece from the punch and my mouthpiece was coming through the hole a little bit.

“I sat up looked around and remembered telling someone one time, ‘If you have to ask what happened, you probably got knocked out,’ and I almost said it.

“People kept asking if I was ok and I said, ‘Yeah, I’m fine.'”

The part that surprised Smith the most was that he felt he had the upper hand in the exchanges, so the shock that hit him when he realised what happened must have stung a little bit more.

“My last memory, I was just trashing him, I felt like I was winning the striking exchanges and that was the last thing I remember.”

The knockout can be seen in the below clip.

