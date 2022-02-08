“We all know I’m better than her” – Amanda Nunes gives excuse for her loss to Julianna Pena

Amanda Nunes excuse for losing didn’t impress Julianna Pena.

Julianna Pena’s victory over Amanda Nunes shocked the world but Amanda Nunes has finally come forward with an excuse as to why she thinks that happened.

Nunes claimed that she wasn’t healthy enough to do a full fight camp ahead of her Pena bout but didn’t want to let that fight go.

Julianna Peña (@VenezuelanVixen) and Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) face off before “TUF 30” filming and their title rematch. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4B601fAt8V — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) February 7, 2022

“The whole camp for this fight, of course, it was a mess,” said Nunes to ESPN MMA.

“I always want to put in my head, ‘It’s OK. I can do this.’ We (fighters) are like that, we want to go through whatever to step in that cage.”

“The first fight fell through after I got COVID, and then I went through a couple of issues. I wasn’t able to show up to the gym every day at 100%, but I didn’t want to let that fight go again.”

Nunes explained that her knees were the big issue but claimed she didn’t want to make excuses since it was her decision to fight.

“Both my knees were pretty bad and weren’t able to recover. Every day I was training, the next day I didn’t walk but I don’t want to make excuses.

“I did that, I paid for my mistakes but I want to do a full camp.”

A skeptical opposition

Pena was surprisingly understanding when responding to Nunes but thought that she simply shouldn’t have fought had her injuries been that big of an issue.

“It’s a tough situation for me to hear that because I’ve torn both of my knees and have come back from two devastating knee injuries.

“So, in one regard, I hear ya girl. I feel ya. I know 100% what you are feeling like. I have had time to reconstruct my knees and still compete at the highest level. So, my knees are not an excuse.

“You shouldn’t have shown up to fight if your knees are bad. Don’t fight. No one is making you do this. Fighters don’t like excuses, but I also agree that this is a legitimate excuse. But I also say, ‘Fix it, and let’s figure out a way to keep this party rolling.'”

The Ultimate Fighter

Nunes is set to face Pena on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter and expects a lot of drama to build up, especially from Pena’s side.

“I feel like there’s going to be a bit of talk. Especially from Julianna who has a big mouth.

“I feel like history hasn’t been made. Of course it’s about the belt but for me it’s more about stepping in the cage 100%”

Nunes does believe that she’s the better fighter and doesn’t think that Pena is even the best opposition she’s faced.

“We all know I’m better than her, we all know I didn’t show up that night. Don’t get me wrong, I feel like Julianna is a great fighter but she’s not better than me.

“I’ve fought a lot of girls better than her in my best shape and still walked away with my belt. So, with Julianna, this rematch will be different.”

Read More About: mma, UFC