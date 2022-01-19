Aljamain Sterling slams Sean O’Malley after controversial comments

Aljamain Sterling disapproves of Sean O’Malley commenting on his headline status.

Sean O’Malley recently said that Aljamain Sterling vs Petr Yan wasn’t enough to headline a card on its own and was subsequently the reason the card got rescheduled.

Sterling responded on The MMA Show and said that O’Malley was all bark and no bite.

“O’Malley’s going to do what O’Malley does which is just talk. You know, he talks a big game but we’ve come to find out he’s a lot of bark and no bite.

“The last time he tried to bite off more than he could chew, what happened? He did the broke leg dance.”

Blown his shot?

Here’s the moment where it looks like something went wrong with O’Malley’s leg 🙏 #UFC252 (🎥 @ufc)pic.twitter.com/XfdV4d8EbN — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) August 16, 2020

Sterling also claimed that O’Malley has already blown his shot after breaking his leg against Marlon Vera.

“So, I don’t know what he’s on and, again, I know that was a kick that could have never had that impact but it did and guess what? You had your shot and you blew it.

“We all get opportunities, you had an opportunity, you blew it.

“So, if you want to say Paiva is a guy that should give everyone more hype around him again, I don’t know… Fight somebody bro.”

Actually agreeing with O’Malley

When answering why his fight could have gotten moved, Sterling actually ended up agreeing with O’Malley but shifted the blame.

“I do think O’Malley had a point in saying maybe we couldn’t headline a card by ourselves but that’s not on us.

“That’s on the UFC to put together a fight card that’s worthy of customers wanting to pay a $70 (now $75) price tag. I think that’s pretty black and white. You can’t just rely on one fight to be the main fight.

“I don’t know a lot of people that are going to pay $70 just to watch one fight. I want to watch good fights, I don’t just want to watch one.”

