Aljamain Sterling exhausted by Petr Yan saga and dubs him ‘a moron’

Aljamain Sterling highlights his issues with the ongoing Petr Yan saga.

In what is beginning to feel like one of the most drawn-out rematches in recent history, Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling 2 is beginning to wear on even the fighters.

A big reason why this fight, in particular, doesn’t look to be a huge draw is because of how dominant Yan was in the first bout. Yan however was disqualified because the fight had to end with an illegal knee.

The fact that the rematch has to happen, but has been delayed so much, does mean that the fight might not be on top of fight fans’ lists.

Even Sterling had to admit that he was getting sick of the rematch buildup on The MMA Hour when he said, “It’s not exhausting in the sense of the fight matchup.

“That fight’s always going to be good. Yan versus Sterling is always going to be a good fight, Yan vs (Cory) Sandhagen, myself vs Sandhagen. It’s always going to be a fun fight.”

“It’s exhausting with all the talk.”

“A moron”

Sterling goes back and forth on his claims about their first fight but even he had to admit that Yan gifted him a rematch with the illegal knee.

“Because we can’t compete against each other, we’ve been delayed so many times, he’s delayed the fight the very first time and then we had the fight, the guy’s a moron, he gives me a golden ticket to get the chance to redo it, here we are.”

Another reason why the build-up has been so long is because of Sterling pulling out of the rematch due to a neck injury that Yan didn’t necessarily believe in.

Petr Yan poked fun at his illegal knee during the #UFC267 open workouts and Aljamain Sterling responded 👀 (via @funkmasterMMA, @PetrYanUFC) pic.twitter.com/SDQtxxT6R3 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 27, 2021

Sterling accepted the fight prematurely, so when surgical concerns were brought into play he had to pull out. This in turn did lead to a great fight between Yan and Sandhagen, however, which might be why the Sterling bout isn’t the most popular option.

“I got rushed back into a fight, to accept the fight.

“No one put a gun to my head, but I wasn’t in quite a position to say, ‘No, I’m not ready yet,’ because they were under the impression that I could take a training camp but the doctor said I should have waited until after October.”

