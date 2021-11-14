Aljamain Sterling blames fasting for loss against Petr Yan

Aljamain Sterling’s nutritional woes

Aljamain Sterling was being interviewed on Michael Bisping’s Youtube channel where he claimed that, when he’s in form, he’s one of the best fighters out there.

“When I’m on, I feel like I’m one of the best guys in the world and that’s what makes me super confident going into this rematch.”

When asked why he was so confident that he would perform better this time, the fighter reflected on what he felt went wrong the first time. The excuse he gave was that he hadn’t eaten much before the fight.

The illegal knee from Yan on Sterling #UFC259 pic.twitter.com/UnzqTTafSl — Fungible Dave (@FungibleDave) March 7, 2021

“I did a morning shakeout, 20 minutes of a morning shakeout fasted. I ate two eggs, two pancakes and I didn’t fight until 8:30 pm and I had nothing in between that.

“I’m looking at that and I’m like, well the reason why I felt the way I felt, I felt weak I felt sluggish, I felt I couldn’t sustain the energy is because of what I put in my body.

“So that gives me the confidence to know… I’m going to be good.”

The Haters

Sterling also spoke about the haters around him and said he is looking forward to silencing them. Those haters will probably feed on the idea of him blaming a missed meal, however.

“I couldn’t be more confident in my return and I can’t wait to shut all the haters up man. I cannot wait.

“Every day I open up my Instagram, I got a hundred plus comments and they’re all clown emojis.”

Aljamain Sterling beats Petr Yan via disqualification after Yan hit him with an illegal knee#UFC259 (via @ufc)pic.twitter.com/QEXxCWS7v7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 7, 2021

The haters, who he refers to as ‘The clown emojis’, don’t seem to be getting Sterling down and despite him butchering a well-known phrase, Sterling seems to be handling the situation well.

“I think it’s pretty normal, people are going to think what they want to think and at the end of the day I look at it as glass half full.

“I get an opportunity to prove them wrong and prove myself right and all my people that support me, prove them right as well.

“So at the end of the day, I’m looking at it like ‘it’s whatever off of a dove’s back’ but I know what I’m capable of.”

