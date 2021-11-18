“Champions don’t call out, they get called out” – Alexander Volkanovski lost ‘the game’ according to Chael Sonnen

Alexander Volkanovski calls out Max Holloway.

Max Holloway hasn’t been calling Alexander Volkanovski as much as one might expect of a top contender. After fighting Yair Rodriguez and saying he’s happy to fight whoever, has he gotten under the skin of Volkanovski?

While speaking to Ariel Helwani, Volkanovski claimed that he wasn’t surprised with Holloway keeping quiet because he views it as a game.

“I’m not surprised, all week he’s been, ‘I’m a bigger fighter.’

Volkanovski calling Max Holloway scared 👀 pic.twitter.com/AF8d6lnXKh — UFCStats💭 (@TheUFCStats) November 17, 2021

“I’m the champ. You can say whatever you want, you can push whatever bullshit narratives you want. I ain’t getting into this but at the end of the day you’re zero and two. You’re trying to act like, ‘Oh yeah, maybe. We’ll see.’

While discussing this, Volkanovski called Holloway out and said he was sick of the games.

“You don’t worry about it. I’ll get the next guy. There’s plenty of people waiting but I want the best guys.

“Nothing but respect for him as a fighter but stop playing the games and all the bullshit. You want the fight, let the UFC know. It’s a fight that I want.”

Sonnen’s take

Chael Sonnen, however, believes that Holloway has now won the game. He has won another title shot when Volkanovski could have ignored it.

“There is a game being played, he just got played. If there’s ever a lesson that we’re playing a game here, every word that comes out of your mouth, in the form of the media is a negotiation for something. Volk just got played

“The champ just got played like a fiddle. By the contender. The champ is now demanding a response from the contender.

Sonnen believes that the champion now looks to be in a position of weakness.

“The champ is now demanding that the contender go to the organization and clear the slate so he can move on with life because right now he is being inconvenienced, he is being held up, he is being delayed.

“Champions don’t call out. They get called out.”

