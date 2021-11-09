Adesanya’s post-fight analysis of UFC 268

Adesanya’s thoughts on UFC 268

Israel Adesanya shared his reactions and thoughts on UFC 268 on his YouTube channel.

The event was one that held particular interest for Adesanya as it hosted his fellow Nigerian champion Kamaru Usman and also saw the debut of Alex Pereira, a former world champion kickboxer and the man who knocked Adesanya out cold before his time in MMA.

Alex Pereira is up next! The only man to stop Israel Adesanya makes his UFC debut. 📹 Glory of Heroespic.twitter.com/4qLis4dndm — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 7, 2021

Pereira

Pereira was the first fight we got to see Adesanya react to. While watching the fight, Adesanya knew Pereira’s opponent would be scared of his striking, a fact that led to the two wrestling.

One thing Adesanya did say during the fight was, “because you know he’s going to shoot a well-timed knee. Just straight up, bang.” Not too long after these words left his mouth, Pereira executed a perfectly timed, flying knee to knock his opponent out.

While Adesanya predicted the knee finish he had expected it to come from the Brazilian when his opponent was going low for a takedown.

“I thought he was going to do it when he shot in but I didn’t think he was going to fly with him.”

Alex Pereira is a bad man! That is how you make a UFC debut! 🔥 Middleweight division notice!#UFC268 pic.twitter.com/wRXCYQYWu2 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 7, 2021

After the fight, Adesanya shared his thoughts on the matter.

“First off, good job Pereira. One thing I notice is everyone holds onto that win he has over me like it’s the be-all and end-all.

“I hope he does well. I hope he does well through the ranks. The next four fights, I hope to see him. They’ll show you the knockout but they won’t show you what happened before the fight.”

The main card

As soon as Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler walked out, Adesanya could be heard repeatedly roaring violence. As the fight continued and Adesanya continued to roar “violence,” the idea of scoring came up and Adesanya couldn’t see a clear victor between the two.

GAETHJE PUTS DOWN CHANDLER WITH AN UPPER CUT 😨 #UFC268 pic.twitter.com/xaXYbQeF6I — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 7, 2021

“Gaethje Chandler, that was madness. That was as advertised, as expected.

“That would have been a draw in my eyes but I’m glad Gaethje won and fucking give him the title shot or else he’ll riot so yeah, I like a good riot.”

Rose Namajunas also defended her belt in a rematch against Weili Zhang but this was another fight where Adesanya wasn’t sure of the victor, saying before the announcement, Weili could have won.

“Rose, yeah, she did what she had to do to win. Point fighting, good grappling as well.

“Also from Weili, good wrestling from Weili. I was really impressed.”

After the defeat to Rose Namajunas by split decision at UFC 268, Zhang Weili said she has done her best and congratulated Rose. In addition, she said she’s grateful to show her talents and skills in the magnificent Maddison Garden, and she will never submit to difficulties. pic.twitter.com/IKJSohsxfc — China Sports Vision 2050 (@CSV2050) November 7, 2021

The main event

One fighter that Adesanya definitely wanted to win was Kamaru Usman. With both men sharing Nigerian heritage and being active champions in their divisions, the two also share a lot of respect.

“Of course, ‘Nigerian Nightmare’, Kamaru. Same again. Same, same. Round two, I literally almost had a heart attack cause I thought he was going to break his other jaw.”

“Yeah, I take inspiration from Usman because it’s like, dominance as a champion. Dominance and letting people know you’re not going to be second best. You’re going to be on top.

“No matter who’s around right now there’s always going to be someone that’s better than you.”

My best part of the fight. Kamaru Usman dropping Colby Covington twice. PS: Colby is tough. #UFC268 pic.twitter.com/PbqGE0x3F5 — Oh’ Kelvin (@kelvinekerete) November 7, 2021

Read More About: mma, UFC