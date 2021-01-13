UFC Hall of Famer loses job for attending Capitol Hill riots

Former UFC welteweight champion Pat Miletich has lost his job as a commentator for Legacy Fighting Alliance after attending the pro-Trump riots at Capitol Hill.

Miletich, who is also a member of the UFC Hall of Fame, was at the protests in support of the current US President Donald Trump where five people, including a police officer, lost their lives.

The American fighter, who was crowned as the inaugural UFC welterweight champion in 1998, was informed by the LFA that he would no longer be commentating at their upcoming event.

Of course Pat Miletich was in DC on Jan 6th. pic.twitter.com/nVp1yayVAp — John S. Nash (@heynottheface) January 11, 2021

“I just want to let you guys know that I just got a call from the folks at the LFA and they basically informed me that they were getting a lot of pressure because I was at the Capitol.

“I want you guys to know that the people I walked with at the Capitol, none of them that I know of were involved in any of the violence.

“I walked with white people, Black people, a lot of Chinese people who escaped communist China, who are for freedom. It was across the board it was people of different races, religions.

“But the LFA was getting a lot of pressure and unfortunately they felt they needed to distance themselves from me, which hey, I understand their position. I love all those guys, Ed [Soares] and Sven [Bean] and Mark [Bieri] and everybody, I love them.

“But the price of freedom is going to be heavy guys. Me losing my job is part of the pain. Even the people that pressured the LFA to get rid of me, I’m doing my best to fight for your freedom,” Miletich wrote in a now deleted Instagram post.

The LFA is set to hold its first event of 2021 on the 15th of January at Hartman Arena in Park City, Kansas. The main card will stream on UFC Fight Pass.

