UFC fighter charged with attempted murder of his sisters

UFC fighter Irwin Rivera has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his two sisters.

The UFC bantamweight contender is reportedly being held in a mental health facility in Florida after the alleged incident.

UFC fighter Irwin Rivera was arrested today on two charges of attempted murder. Rivera allegedly stabbed his two sisters repeatedly with a knife. First reported by @MyMMANews. Story coming with more details to @espnmma. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) January 8, 2021

Lezlye Rivera, one of the fighter’s sisters, posted a message on her Facebook account to “clear the air” and insisted that herself and her family were in full support of their brother.

“We love our brother to the fullest and anyone that knows us and our family knows exactly how much we all love and mean to each other and knows just how close we as a family are.

“All we wish is for him to get the professional mental help he so desperately needs. Unfortunately his mental stage was worse than we could have imagined and before we could help him he completely broke.”

“This is not easy for me or my family, but I ask to please keep my brother in your prayers, pray he can stabilise and come back to us because sometime within the past 24 hours his mentality has been completely corrupted into something unrecognisable,” Lezlye Rivera wrote, according to MMA Fighting.

The 31-year old is accused of stabbing his sisters repeatedly on Thursday morning in Boynton Beach, Florida. Rivera last fought in the UFC in September last year, when he lost to Andre Ewell by split decision.

‘The allegations are extremely troubling’

The UFC released a statement after the incident, saying the allegations are “extremely troubling.

“UFC is aware of the recent incident involving Irwin Rivera and subsequently received information from his management that he has been exhibiting behavior consistent with mental health issues.

“The allegations are extremely troubling and the organization is currently gathering additional information.

“The investigation is ongoing and any potential next steps including disciplinary action or medical attention will be determined upon the conclusion.

“Furthermore, UFC has informed Rivera’s management that he will not be offered a bout at this time,” the UFC said.

