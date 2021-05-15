Tyson Fury calls on Dana White to give UFC comeback fight to Nick Diaz

Tyson Fury has called on UFC president Dana White to give Nick Diaz a comeback fight six years on from his last bout.

Heavyweight boxing champion Fury has been training with the 37-year-old MMA fighter, who last fought against UFC legend Anderson Silva back in January 2015.

In a video shared by BT Sport on Twitter, Fury called for White to grant Diaz a comeback bout, saying that the American is in “tremendous shape”.

“Make the fight Dana!”@Tyson_Fury and @NickDiaz209 teaming up in the gym 👊 pic.twitter.com/LLdSarI2lU — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) May 14, 2021

“I’m here with my boy – Nick ‘The Badman’ Diaz. We’re working hard. We’re coming for all you motherf******* out there. You’re getting smashed to f***. You better believe it,” Fury said.

“He’s absolutely smashing it. He’s in tremendous shape. He’s ready. Make the fight Dana. Make the fight.”

White has spoken about the possibility of Diaz returning to the Octagon recently, but questioned whether the UFC veteran really wanted to return to professional fighting.

Upcoming heavyweight title bout with Anthony Joshua.

Fury, meanwhile, has arguably the biggest fight in British boxing history to look forward to, as he is set to fight Anthony Joshua in a world heavyweight title unification bout on August 14.

No details of that fight have been confirmed as of yet, but Joshua’s boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has indicated that a deal has been all but finalised.

Saudi Arabia is set to host the heavyweight clash, with Hearn revealing that the bout is set to take place in a specially-built stadium.

come get some then you big ugly Dosser???? YOUR NO TALK NO ACTION. pic.twitter.com/5x942s4OQd — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) May 11, 2021

“They want to build a new stadium. They have indoors options. In August at 11pm it will be about 23 degrees. They want to create something very, very special,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

“Last time they built a stadium for the Andy Ruiz Jr fight in just seven weeks and it held 18,000. This will be a similar set-up

“They have the opportunity to hold it indoors but they want to create something that will shock the world. They want to build a stadium just for this fight.”

Read More About: dana white, Nick Diaz, tyson fury