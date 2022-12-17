TJ Dillashaw defends Conor McGregor’s decision to pull out of testing pool

TJ Dillashaw has defended Conor McGregor’s decision to pull out of USADA’s testing pool while he is recovering from a leg injury.

McGregor hasn’t been tested at all this year, after he suffered a severe leg break during his fight with Dustin Poirier in July 2021, although he has stated that he will re-enter the USADA testing pool in February.

The Dubliner has bulked up considerably during his time away from regular drug testing, which has prompted plenty of criticism of McGregor as he has stressed that he intends to fight in the UFC again.

Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw was speaking to Brendan Schaub on Food Truck Diaries and defended McGregor’s decision to pull himself out of USADa’s testing pool.

TJ Dillashaw defends Conor McGregor.

“We’re tested 365 days a year. You don’t get time to heal. You don’t get these down times,” Dillashaw said.

“The guy is in movies, he’s doing all this shit, his leg is broken in half, and even if he were to take steroids to recover himself, he can’t compete with it in his system. So he’s not gonna have an advantage from taking what he’s taking.

“All he’s doing is healing. If you’re telling me that a guy can’t heal, who’s gonna make not only himself but the UFC hundreds of millions of dollars, that makes no sense not to. He’s not doing anything wrong.

“I know he’s not fighting on the shit, so whatever. If he can heal the right way, he actually has a career – because I mean, you break your leg like that, you might never come back.”

In his first media appearance since retirement, TJ Dillashaw reveals why he retired and the media confusion that ensued Watch @TJDillashaw on #FoodTruckDiaries available NOW on Thiccc Boy YouTube! 📺⬇️https://t.co/Fp1Tk5rq8j pic.twitter.com/0Z4DS8QF4G — Thiccc Boy Studio (@officialthiccc) December 15, 2022

No date has been set for the Dubliner’s return.

McGregor has frequently insisted that he will fight in the UFC again, although no date has been set for the Dubliner’s return despite his calling out of several high-profile fighters.

The 34-year-old last fought Poirier at lightweight, although McGregor is likely to fight at welterweight on his return, unless he cuts a considerable amount of weight in the meantime.

Read More About: conor mcgregor, tj dillashaw