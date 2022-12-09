Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria restrained during heated exchange

Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria had to be restrained by security when the pair started mouthing off at each other.

Although Pimblett and Topuria aren’t fighting each other this weekend, there is clearly no love lost between the two as they couldn’t help but hurl insults at one another.

Pimblett is fighting Jared Gordon, while Topuria is fighting Bryce Mitchell, although the pair do have some history together and look destined to eventually face each other in the octagon.

The two came to blows back in March at a London hotel, as Topuria accused the Liverpool man of disrespecting his home country of Georgia for comments Pimblett made about the Russo-Georgian war.

I warned you! This is what happens when you disrespect me and my country! You saw me and wanted to greet me because you shit your pants… and you should thank my team because of it wasn’t for them separating me, I would have taken your head off. @theufcbaddy 🖕 pic.twitter.com/PEdPRNGH5n — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) March 15, 2022

Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria trade insults.

Gordon was responding to a question at the UFC 282 pre-fight press conference when Topuria cut across to taunt Pimblett about his reaction to their encounter back in March.

“He just quit when he saw me coming. When he sees me, he goes for the back doors,” Topuria shouted, while Gordon was speaking.

Pimblett was quick to respond and claimed that the UFC have purposefully kept him away from Topuria during fight week in Las Vegas.

“He’s obsessed with me. He hasn’t stopped tweeting about me all week. He needs to sort his life out. That little bum’s irrelevant,” Pimblett responded.

“I haven’t seen him all week The UFC have kept us apart. Because when I saw him last time, he got a hand sanitiser bottle bounced off his [head]. Hand sanitiser boy! You’re known as hand sanitiser boy, you little mongrel.”

These two have officially taken over at the #UFC282 press conference! 🤬 pic.twitter.com/hQAiAXXVkw — UFC (@ufc) December 9, 2022

Security guards held the two men back.

Topuria again taunted Pimblett about their altercation in London and started making his way over to his rival.

“Shut up. Fuck you. You want to talk to me man to man, I went to your country, I slapped your face,” Topuria said.

“I walk like a king in your streets. Shut up, or I’m going to stand up and crush your face right now.”

Pimblett responded with more insults but was held back by a UFC security guard, while another security guard escorted Topuria back to his seat.

Although the two won’t be sharing an octagon this weekend, it’s hard to imagine that Pimblett and Topuria won’t be fighting each other in the future.

