Nate Diaz claims Khamzat Chimaev was afraid of him after fight called off

Nate Diaz has claimed Khamzat Chimaev was afraid of him after the Chechen fighter missed the welterweight limit by over seven pounds.

Diaz and Chimaev were set to fight in the headliner at UFC 279, but the up and coming MMA star didn’t come close to making weight, which prompted the promotion to reshuffle the card.

Chimaev will now fight Kevin Holland in a catchweight bout at 180 pounds instead, while Tony Ferguson, who was originally supposed to fight Li Jiangliang, will take on Diaz.

The UFC veteran was speaking after the weigh ins and accused Chimaev of missing weight to avoid a fight with him, while also taking a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nate Diaz on Khamzat Chimaev.

“Tony’s been around a long time, we should have fought a long time ago,” Diaz said of Ferguson.

“Khabib [Nurmagomedov]’s bitchass was afraid of him [Ferguson] just like this bitchass motherfucker was afraid of me yesterday. We punched his bitchass in the back here and now he doesn’t make weight.

“You guys already know what it is. Real Gs come from California, America motherfucker.”

Two UFC veterans will go head to head.

While it wasn’t the original plan for Diaz and Ferguson to fight, many MMA fans will be happier with the reshuffled card as the two UFC veterans are of a similar age and are at a similar stage in their careers.

Diaz has lost three of his last four fights, while Ferguson has lost all four of his last fights, although both men always deliver in terms of entertainment and are extremely tough.

The match up between Chimaev and Holland is also more fitting, as less than a year separates the two men, while the latter was originally set to fight at 180 pounds so the Chechen’s weight will not be an issue.

While Chimaev missing weight has prompted a reshuffle, Jiangliang will be fighting a bigger man in Daniel Rodriguez, as the Chinese fighter successfully made the 171 pound welterweight limit while Rodriguez was set to fight Holland at 180 pounds.

