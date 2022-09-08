Nate Diaz recalls time he ‘almost beat up’ Dana White

Nate Diaz has revealed that he “almost beat up” UFC president Dana White at an afterparty in a nightclub a back in 2014.

Diaz and White have had a long and rocky history together, as the 37-year-old made his UFC debut back in 2007 and has fought 25 times in total for the promotion.

It has been over a year since Diaz last fought however, during which time he has frequently called for the UFC to arrange a fight for him or release him from his contract, but he will finally return to the octagon this weekend against Khamzat Chimaev.

Diaz hasn’t always been the most complimentary of White or the UFC when calling for a fight in the past year, and his strained relationship with the MMA promotion’s president goes back much further than that.

When speaking to ESPN ahead of his fight against Chimaev, Diaz revealed that he almost got into a fight with White in a nightclub after filming for The Ultimate Fighter 20 wrapped up back in 2014.

Nate Diaz on his close call with Dana White.

“I almost beat up Dana White in a club one time here too, you should have seen it. He was talking shit. You should ask him,” Diaz said.

“He was talking shit and I was arguing with him. I was mad at him. I shouldn’t have been mad at him, I understand business.

“It was a long time ago, when Gilbert [Melendez] did The Ultimate Fighter [20]… Everybody had got off the show and then we went to the club with Dana and they were having a big afterparty.

“Dana was all [drunk]. He was like, ‘What’s up, motherfucker? What do you want?’ I was like, ‘What the fuck do you think I want? More money and more better fights than everyone here.’

“It’s because I was never on the destination for a title though, at the time.”

The UFC president responds.

When asked about almost coming to blows with Diaz, White said that they “allegedly” almost got into a fight and that both men were drinking at the time.

White doesn’t seem to harbour any ill feeling towards Diaz over their near fight and wished the UFC veteran all the best if his fight this weekend ends up being his last for the promotion.

“This kid came in on The Ultimate Fighter, he’s fought in incredible wars for us and he’s been a big part of this company for a very long time,” White said of Diaz.

“What more could I ask of Nate Diaz? If Nate’s ready to make this his last fight I wish him all the best in the world and it’s been fun. It’s really been fun dealing with those two.

“At certain times it was whatever, but looking back the Diaz brothers have been an absolute blast. They’re legends in this sport and they’re legends in this company.”

