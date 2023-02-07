Michael Chandler hoping Conor McGregor fight takes place at welterweight

Michael Chandler is hoping that he fights Conor McGregor at welterweight as he wants the Irishman at his “most dangerous”.

McGregor will make his return to the UFC against Chandler later this year, some time after the two are finished coaching in The Ultimate Fighter, which is due to end in mid August.

Both men have primarily competed at lightweight in recent years, although McGregor and Chandler are naturally significantly heavier than the 155-pound weight limit.

Speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Chandler admitted that fighting McGregor at welterweight would be a “dream come true” as he struggles to cut down to 155 pounds.

“I don’t have any understanding of weight classes or whatnot. I haven’t even asked, if I have to make 155, I will make 155. I by no means want to make 155. I’d be ecstatic with 170. I would rather fight at 170.” Chandler admitted.

“The only reason I’ve never missed weight in my entire life, wrestling or mixed martial arts over the last 22 years was because I am just a little bit more disciplined than a lot of people are willing to be for longer periods of time.

“I by no means make 155 easily, it’s only because of 12 weeks of a calorie restricted diet and doing extra when a lot of people don’t have to to make their weight classes. 170 is a dream come true for me.

“So I can be at my biggest, my baddest and my best, just like I said I wanted Conor at. That’s when I called him out after the [Tony] Ferguson fight, I want him at his most dangerous, his biggest and his baddest.”

The Dubliner will presumably accept.

McGregor last fought at lightweight, although he has bulked up considerably since he suffered a severe leg break in July 2021 and would surely struggle to cut down to 155 pounds.

The Dubliner has also fought at welterweight much more recently than Chandler, as he beat Donald Cerrone at 170 pounds in January 2020, while Chandler last fought above 155 pounds in 2010.

