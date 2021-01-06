 Close sidebar

Khabib’s manager claims they received an offer from Floyd Mayweather

by Eoin Harte

Ali Abdelaziz, manager of former UFC Lightweight champions Kahbib Nurmagomedov, has said the Russian fighter received an offer of $100 million to fight Floyd Mayweather.

Mayweather last had a full professional fight in 2017 when he beat Conor McGregor, making it 50 wins out of 50 for the American boxer.

Since then, Mayweather has fought kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition bout and is scheduled to fight YouTuber Logan Paul on the 20th of February.

However, the former UFC star’s manager claims that Mayweather also made an offer to Nurmagomedov to take him on in a boxing bout.

Despite the alleged huge amount of money on the table, the Russian declined as the fight would have been under boxing rules, not MMA rules.

“Listen, we got offered $100 million to fight Floyd Mayweather. Dana White was on board, everybody was on board. But, you know, Khabib is an MMA fighter.

“If Floyd wanted to come to fight [in MMA], get his little ass whooped, no problem,” Abdelaziz told TMZ.

‘People from lots of countries try to make contact with me’

Nurmagomedov retired at the age of 32 last October, after beating Justin Gaethje in his third defence of the UFC Lightweight belt.

The Dagestani fighter spoke of the offer from Mayweather, among others, back in October in the lead up to his fight with Gaethje.

Khabib

“Always, like every month people call me and they ask me, ‘You going to fight with Floyd Mayweather if we pay you $100 million.’

“It’s like crazy. I want to be focused on Justin Gaethje, please. Every month, some people from Saudi Arabia, from Emirates, from a lot of countries, like always try to make contract with me,” Khabib told Yahoo Sports.

