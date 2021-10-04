Khabib Nurmagomedov claims life has ‘smashed’ Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov has said that he no longer feels the need to ‘smash’ Conor McGregor as he claims life has already done so.

Former UFC lightweight champion Nurmagomedov and McGregor fought in a famously bad-tempered title fight back in 2018, which ended in chaos after the Russian fighter jumped into the crowd.

The tensions had been building for some time between the two, but Nurmagomedov’s late father Abdulmanap urged his son to forgive McGregor for any insults he directed at him in the build-up to the fight.

Nurmagomedov was speaking to the BBC about his father, who passed away several months before his last UFC fight against Justin Gaethje, and revealed he now better understands his thoughts on McGregor.

Khabib Nurmagomedov on Conor McGregor.

“Father was a different person than me. In situations he always had different views than mine. When the things happened with McGregor, he told me to leave it because Allah always has a plan, he always tests you,” Nurmagomedov said.

“Even when he talked bad about my religion, father said try to forgive. He used to say I am an emotional guy, so how can I forgive [McGregor]? I have to fight with him and smash him.

“I cannot understand 100 per cent the thoughts of my father but as time goes by I can see it. I don’t need to smash him any more, life has already smashed him.”

McGregor’s future in the UFC.

McGregor has struggled to get his career back on track after his loss to Nurmagomedov, having lost two of his three UFC fights since then.

Both of those losses came against Dustin Poirier, the second of which ended in bizarre fashion, when McGregor suffered a freak leg break when taking a step backwards after an exchange with his opponent.

The Dubliner has expressed his interest in a fourth bout with Poirier, claiming that their most recent fight ended in an “illegitimate win” for the American.

McGregor has also insulted current UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski recently, with the Australian fighter saying he is willing to fight the Irishman at either featherweight or lightweight.

