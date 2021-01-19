Khabib: Max Holloway can be the best of all time

Max Holloway could become the greatest fighter of all time, according to the UFC’s current number one ranked pound-for-pound fighter.

Holloway impressed in his most recent fight against Calvin Kattar, thrilling fans when he told the commentary team that he was “the best boxer in the UFC” while evading punched from his opponent.

Khabib was clearly one of those impressed by the Hawaiian’s performance at the weekend, but believes that they best may be yet to come from the talented 29-year old.

Max Holloway shouting “I’m the best boxer in the UFC” at the commentary desk while slipping punches is one of the baddest things to ever happen in the UFC.pic.twitter.com/2uTeaVkkzt — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 17, 2021

“I think about Max, he’s already one of the best who ever compete in MMA. He’s one of the best. Maybe, probably, he’s the best fighter featherweight of all time. I think it was his best performance.

“And when we look at Max, he’s not old but he has a lot of fights in UFC. But how old, 28, 29? Something like this, and I think his prime time is coming. It’s not come yet.

“I think maybe this year, maybe next year it’s going to be his prime time. It was not when he was champion. I think his time is going to come if he’s gonna keep focused, doing everything that he has to do, I think,” Khabib told Full Reptile.

Khabib doubts Holloway’s ‘best boxer’ claim.

While the Khabib was impressed by Holloway’s mid-fight conversation at the weekend, he wasn’t convinced by the former UFC featherweight champion’s bold statement.

“About best boxer, I don’t know, but he’s one of the best for sure. He has very good cardio, very good chin, and now his experience every fight is coming more and more, and I think his time is gonna come. This is what I think.

“This was his best performance but in the future, he has a couple years to show and become maybe the best fighter of all time,” Khabib commented.

While the Russian fighter retired from MMA after his victory over Justin Gaethje in October, he has suggested in recent days that he may be willing to make a return to the UFC’s lightweight decision.

