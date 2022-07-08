Joseph Duffy accuses Conor McGregor of turning Irish fans against him

Joseph Duffy has accused Conor McGregor of trying to turn Irish fans against him, having suffered a defeat to the Donegal man early in his career.

McGregor’s professional MMA career got off to a rocky start as he lost two of his opening six fights, the second of which came against Duffy back in 2010.

Both would compete in the UFC years later, as McGregor’s first fight in the major promotion took place in 2013, while Duffy’s UFC debut was in 2015.

McGregor ultimately became a more high-profile figure than his former opponent, and Duffy has claimed on SevereMMA’s The Auld Triangle podcast that the Dubliner used his platform too attempt to turn Irish supporters against him.

Joseph Duffy on Conor McGregor.

“Conor kind of tried to turn the fans against me then because he probably didn’t like the attention that I, and obviously the tie between us, was getting at the time,” Duffy said.

“So he tried to turn the fans against me. So that was something frustrating too because that’s something I’ve obviously been proud of. Even though I grew up in Wales I was obviously a proud Irishman.

“That was annoying because that’s one of the reasons you’re fighting. You’re proud of your country and you want to represent it. [My Donegal tattoo] was on my back when I was choking him out.”

‘He was always a bit of a quitter.’

McGregor and Duffy both competed in the UFC for a number of years before the Donegal man announced his retirement in 2020, although a rematch between the two never came to be.

Duffy revealed that he offered McGregor a rematch while they were both contracted to the sport’s premier promotion and was confident that he would have notched a second victory against the Dubliner.

“I offered the fight two or three times when he had pull outs and he didn’t want it then. If it was me and I lost to somebody, then I’d be looking to get that win back,” Duffy explained.

“With the [Ivan] Mursado fight, when I lost that I was looking for it back. But he was calling the shots and he had the opportunity to get it back and he never came looking for it.

“Back then I was confident that I would have done him. I was still in full swing at that time. I was sure he would struggle with a decent striker because he was always a bit of a quitter.”

