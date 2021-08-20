Jose Aldo gives definitive answer on possibility of a rematch with Conor McGregor

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo has said that he will never fight Conor McGregor again.

McGregor knocked out Aldo within 13 seconds when the two fought in a featherweight title bout back in 2015, which ended an 18-fight win strike for the Brazilian mixed martial artist.

While Aldo called for a rematch in the aftermath of his fight against McGregor, he revealed to MMA Fighting that he no longer has any interest in fighting the Irishman for a second time.

That’s back-to-back wins for @JoseAldoJunior in the BW division! Will we see another exciting run at the title for the King of Rio? #UFC265 pic.twitter.com/QAAxgCY3zg — UFC (@ufc) August 8, 2021

Jose Aldo insists another fight with Conor McGregor will not happen.

“No, I don’t see myself fighting Conor. Never, I think. I can even say that. It might happen tomorrow, but that’s not the path,” Aldo said.

“I root for him today, I hope he recovers from the injury and fights again at the highest level and becomes champion again, because that way he and I will always be together.

“No matter if I’m down and he’s up or the other way around, people will always put out names together, and that way we carry each other up.”

Jose Aldo’s recent upturn in form.

Aldo had won 25 of his 26 professional fights before he fought McGregor, but the Brazilian endured a disappointing run of fights in the years after his loss to the Dubliner.

The Manaus native beat Frankie Edgar in an interim featherweight title fight seven months after his loss to McGregor, and was later promoted to be the UFC’s undisputed featherweight champion once again.

However, Aldo lost his title to Max Holloway in his next fight, and was again beaten by the Hawaiian in a second bout between the pair.

Aldo returned to form to claim wins against Jeremy Stephens and Renato Moicano in his next fights, but then lost his last fight at featherweight against Alexander Volkanovski.

The former featherweight champion then dropped to the bantamweight division, but lost his first two fights at 135 pounds to Marlon Moraes and Petr Yan. Since then however, Aldo has beaten Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz to put himself back into contention for the bantamweight title.

The Brazilian stated after his most recent win that he would like to fight former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw next, and should he win that, another shot at the bantamweight title would be very likely.

