Jake Paul to have MMA fight for first time this year in PFL

Jake Paul has announced that he will compete in an MMA fight this year after signing a contract with the Professional Fighters League.

The YouTuber has fought as a professional boxer six times since 2020, four of which were against former UFC fighters, and Paul has now decided to fully enter the world of mixed martial arts.

Paul has stated that he will continue boxing, but aims to have one fight in the PFL this year, which former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis and world middleweight boxing champion Claressa Shields have competed in.

His deal with the PFL goes beyond fighting, as Paul revealed that he will also take on a role as the organisation’s head of fighter advocacy.

Jake Paul on signing a contract with the PFL.

“I’ve officially signed as an MMA fighter to the fastest growing sports league in the world. PFL baby,” Paul said.

“Not only am I an MMA fighter now, officially signed to an organisation, but I am also a co-founder of the new PFL pay-per-view super fight division.

“I will be the head of fighter advocacy. As the head of fighter advocacy, I’m going to use my platform to market PFL fighters and introduce them to my fans worldwide.

“I personally will be deeply involved in making sure that the PFL is the best place in the world for fighters. As you guys know, I’ve been trying to increase fighter pay for all fighters worldwide.

“With the launch of this new PFL super fight division, our fighters will be receiving 50 per cent of the revenue. A true 50/50 partnership with fighters which still allows them to be individuals and even monetise their own sponsorship deals.”

Two-fight offer to Nate Diaz.

Paul also hopes to fight Nate Diaz this year, after the two were involved in a back stage spat recently, once in the boxing ring and once in the PFL.

“I’m so dedicated to this that I offered Nate Diaz a two-fight deal. First, we box. Then six months later we fight MMA in the PFL smart cage and lay it all on the line,” Paul revealed.

“If that’s not balls, then I don’t know what is. Nate Diaz, I’m down to fight you in your own damn sport. It’s a two-fight deal, let’s make it happen.”

The 25-year-old intends to have one boxing bout and one MMA fight this year regardless of whether or not Diaz takes his offer.

