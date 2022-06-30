Ian Garry is raring to go at UFC 276 after being ‘dissatisfied’ with last fight

Ian Garry is eager to get back into the octagon after being dissatisfied with his last fight, despite claiming a comfortable victory against Darian Weeks.

Dublin native Garry is in action again this weekend at UFC 276 in Las Vegas, having claimed a unanimous decision victory against Weeks less than three months ago.

Despite claiming the ninth victory of his professional career, Garry wasn’t happy with how the fight turned out, saying that he felt his opponent “parked the bus” as he was unable to land the knockout blow that he desired.

Garry was speaking to Pundit Arena ahead of his fight this weekend against Gabe Green and revealed that he wanted to get into the octagon again as soon as possible and that he is unconcerned about the short turnaround between fights.

Ian Garry on the short turnaround between fights.

“It doesn’t feel like a short turnaround. In regards to the MMA world and the fight times you normally see people turn around, it is. But I was kind of a bit dissatisfied with my last fight,” Garry admitted.

“Even though I dominated and I won every second of that fight, I didn’t leave with that feeling of as much joy because of my opponent’s energy. He kind of parked the bus. I’m a fight fan; I love watching fights, I love being in a fight and I didn’t feel like I was in one.

“I left there going, ‘I want to fight again, I want to fight super soon.’ I emailed the UFC. We emailed Sean Shelby [UFC matchmaker] and told him, ‘Sean, I’m ready to go whenever you’re ready. If you need a short notice fight, let me know.’ And he said, ‘Sweet, no problem.’ Then we got July 2nd.

“I asked for that, I got that. I said, ‘I will be ready for July 2nd but if you need me beforehand, let me know.’ I’ve been training, I’ve been ready to fight, I’ve been preparing myself to fight because I wasn’t happy with that feeling. You can’t shake that feeling, you need to go in there and prove it.

“So I’m going into this fight with something to prove to myself and that’s exciting. So I can’t wait to get in there and do it again. I’ve been active my entire career. I had my first [professional] fight in 2019. It’s 2022 and I’m fighting at UFC 276 in international fight week in Las Vegas. It’s pretty fucking awesome.

“So I’ve been active my entire career, I’m young and fit and healthy, I’m happy, I enjoy what I do and I’m going to keep this train rolling. I’m going to keep fighting, I’m going to keep being active.”

9️⃣-0️⃣ 🇮🇪 @IanGarryMMA stays undefeated, but more importantly is going to be a daddy – congrats to the Garrys! #UFC273 pic.twitter.com/ARAX764ETo — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) April 10, 2022

‘That’s not to say I couldn’t go in there and smoke them right now.’

Garry has no shortage of belief in his own abilities and is very confident that he would be able to compete with the top fighters in the UFC’s welterweight division.

The 24-year-old is still quite new to MMA however, having fought professionally for the first time in 2019, while his first amateur fight came just two years previously.

As a result, the Dubliner doesn’t feel the need to achieve his goals in the sport as soon as possible, although he is certain that he will be fighting for a UFC title in the future.

“I have obviously been quite vocal about this since I got to the UFC, I’m in no rush. Obviously I’ve got a lot of hype, obviously I’m undefeated and will remain undefeated on Saturday night but I don’t feel any need or urge to rush myself,” Garry explained.

“There’s so much I want to do in life and not just in fighting; I want to travel the world, I’m obviously about to be a dad. I don’t need to rush myself and put myself in a position where I could be vulnerable because I’m trying to move the momentum too fast.

“There is an energy I feel, I’ve spoken about this before, it helps guide me. I feel the energy, it really shows me the way. It’s destiny.

“It’s telling me to take my time, become as good as I can and then when I’m ready to take over, when I’m ready for the big fights, the big opponents.

“That’s not to say I can’t beat them now. That’s not to say I couldn’t go in there and smoke them right now, I know I can. But are my performances going to be as good as they would be now against Leon Edwards or an Usman?

“Or if you give me two more years, how do you think it’s going to go? It’s going to be an awful lot better, I can tell you that.”

Ian Garry is aiming to bring the UFC to Dublin with Conor McGregor.

The UFC haven’t hosted an event in Dublin since July 2014, when Conor McGregor fought Diego Brandao in the headline featherweight bout.

A UFC card was planned to be held in Dublin in August 2020, but that was cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions and the organisation haven’t announced when they are intending to return to the Irish capital as of yet.

Fighting in Dublin for the UFC has been a long-held dream for Garry and he hopes to do so alongside McGregor on the card.

“That is the dream bro, that’s still the dream. He is the biggest star the sport’s ever seen. It will do a lot for anyone to try to rival anything that he’s ever done,” Garry said.

“The energy, the excitement from fans in regards to everything that he does is different. Obviously me being from Dublin, from Ireland, having that same cockiness, that same confidence that people see, that same skill set.

“We’re both brilliant strikers, I’m not going to sit here and not toot my own horn, I know how fucking good I am. For us to share that energy and that fight night, obviously in an ideal world we’d do that in Dublin. We’d put me and him on a card in Dublin.

“Me and him on a card anywhere in the world would be exciting but to bring that energy to the Irish and just to hear those Irish fans in the stadium where they’re just louder than everyone else on the planet, it would be special for me.

“It would be a dream come true and I know he’s been calling for it for a long time as well. That is the dream. UFC Dublin and to fight on the same card as Conor.

“The UFC know what they’re doing, they’re going to make that happen no matter what. So we’ve just got to be ready for when he returns and I’m excited for it.”

