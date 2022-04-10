Irish prospect Ian Garry reveals personal news after UFC 273 victory

Ian Garry revealed he will become a father by the end of the year after claiming a unanimous decision victory against Darian Weeks at UFC 273.

Irish welterweight prospect Garry secured his ninth win in the ninth fight of his professional career, in a cagey three-round bout in Jacksonville, Florida.

Garry wasn’t able to add another knock out to his record, but he did land a knock down in the third round, which secured the victory for the Dubliner on the judges’ scorecards.

The 24-year-old was speaking in the Octagon after the fight and was as confident as ever despite admitting to being somewhat disappointed with his performance.

Ian Garry reacts to his win at UFC 273.

“At the end of the day it’s 15 minutes in the cage. I ain’t happy with it, I like finishing fights, but it’s experience. As I’ve said before, I’m not perfect yet, I’m getting there,” Garry said.

“No one walked into this cage, this Octagon, perfect. It’s work, work, every fight we get better. That’s what I’m going to do and I’m 9-0 now. I get to stand here in front of a packed arena and do what I love.

“I love this shit. Thank you all for coming out. I want to say one more thing. I know I’ve got a lot to learn but my wife is pregnant, we’re expecting at the end of the year. Dana, Mick, Sean, line them up, I’ll knock them out.

“By the time I’m done with this division everybody is going to be calling me daddy.”

9️⃣-0️⃣ 🇮🇪 @IanGarryMMA stays undefeated, but more importantly is going to be a daddy – congrats to the Garrys! #UFC273 pic.twitter.com/ARAX764ETo — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) April 10, 2022

There were plenty of great fights on show in Florida.

Although Garry wasn’t able to add another knockout to his highlight reel, he has maintained his momentum as he continues to establish himself in the UFC’s welterweight division.

In the bigger fights of the night, Khamzat Chimaev moved to 11-0, as he claimed a unanimous decision victory after a thrilling fight with Gilbert Burns.

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling pulled off an upset in clinching a decision victory over Petr Yan, although Dana White has argued that the result should have gone in Yan’s favour.

In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski successfully defended his UFC featherweight title for the third time, as he scored a TKO victory over Jung Chan-Sung, better known as the ‘Korean Zombie’.

