Georges St-Pierre could make UFC comeback against Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre could make a sensational comeback with a fight against world lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

St-Pierre hasn’t fought since defeating Michael Bisping for the UFC middleweight title back in 2017 but indicated he may be willing to come out of retirement for a second time.

Nurmagomedov is also recently retired, but UFC president Dana White has spoken about attempting to convince him to fight one more time — and that fight could be against St-Pierre.

“It freakin’ excites me, man. Khabib is bigger than me. He’s a better weight cutter than I am, probably, and I’m older than he is, and that plays too. We need to know the terrain. It’s one of the principles of the art of war,” St-Pierre told Sportsnet’s Tim and Sid show.

“I need to know if I fight in a place where he knows the terrain and I don’t, it’s an advantage for him. Right now it’s an advantage for him.

“I don’t have the infrastructure to train, and he does. So there needs to compromise on both sides to make the fight even.”

Upcoming Khabib announcement.

While Nurmagomedov has previously indicated that he is unwilling to come out of retirement, White has confirmed that he will be having a discussion with the Dagestani fighter later today.

“I met with Khabib Nurmagomedov last night,” he stated,

“And today at 3 pm Eastern Time (8 pm GMT), on ABC, I’m going to talk about his decision, and how it is going to impact the Poirier-McGregor fight next weekend and the co-main event in the lightweight division.” White revealed.

Met with UFC Lightweight Champion @TeamKhabib last night. Will announce his decision LIVE on ABC at 3pm ET #InAbuDhabi @visitabudhabi pic.twitter.com/ztNmrSEBQw — danawhite (@danawhite) January 16, 2021

While Conor McGregor’s upcoming bout with Dustin Poirier is the main draw for the time being, it seems as though there’s plenty of big fights on the horizon in the UFC.

