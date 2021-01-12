Georges St-Pierre has snubbed Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones when naming who he believes is the greatest MMA fighter of all time.

The Canadian fighter is certainly in the conversation himself when it comes to the greatest fighters to have graced the sport of MMA, but opted against choosing himself.

Instead, St-Pierre chose the first-ever UFC champion, Brazilian Hall of Famer Royce Gracie.

“What does being the best of all-time mean? If it’s to compare every athlete who competed at their time and who was the most dominant at their time, who had the most achievements, for me it’s Royce Gracie.” St-Pierre told UFC.com.

St-Pierre believes several fighters could be regarded as the greatest of all time in their own right, admitting that it was not an easy choice to make.

“If you talk about who’s the strongest guy, if you would put everybody in the cage, who would come out alive, I think it would maybe be Fedor Emelianenko in his prime,” he added.

“If you talk about the more flamboyant guy, the one who did some crazy stuff that you only see in movies and stuff like that, I would say maybe a guy like Anderson Silva or Vitor Belfort.

“If you say the more well-rounded guy, I would say maybe Demetrious Johnson. If you ask about who’s the guy who faced the most adversity, maybe Jon Jones. But whoever you name, it’s a subjective thing, it’s an opinion.”

‘He would not do well today’

While the former UFC Welterweight and Middleweight champion stuck by his choice of Gracie, he admitted that the Brazilian legend would likely not fare well with today’s fighters.

“Royce Gracie, as magnificent as he was, he was the number one guy and he achieved things that still today have not been achieved,” St-Pierre added.

“But if you would put him in the cage against the competition today and ask how he would do, he would not do well because the sport has changed.”

Read More About: georges st-pierre, royce gracie, UFC