Francis Ngannou reveals boxing plans after UFC exit

Francis Ngannou is hoping to fight either Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua in boxing after his exit from the UFC.

Ngannou has vacated the UFC heavyweight title after turning down a contract offer from the promotion, with Ciryl Gane and Jon Jones set to fight for the belt in his absence.

The Cameroonian heavyweight has long been at the odds with the UFC over fighter pay and welfare, while the promotion were also against Ngannou competing in boxing.

Now a free agent, Ngannou can pursue a career in boxing and told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour that he is hoping to fight some of the biggest names in the sport.

Francis Ngannou on his plans in boxing.

“I still want to achieve something in boxing and I want to stay in MMA as well,” Ngannou revealed.

“I discovered MMA first in my life and I feel like I have some mileage to give in my sport. In a perfect world, I go out there get some boxing match then get some MMA, depending on the challenges that are out there.

“If they are out there, I want to fight the top guys in boxing. I don’t know, I think Fury has retired and come back. I don’t know where Fury is right now, but now it is time. Before, we could not do anything concrete beyond the social media stuff.

“Whatever it is, if it is with Tyson Fury, I will take it. I have no problem doing boxing with 4oz gloves, we will figure it out. Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua would be my first ideal opponent.”

“The storm has passed. For sure.” Infinite respect for this man. For what he’s overcome — long before he even knew what MMA was — and how he continues to handle these moments. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/fLnFQ5rgaw — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 18, 2023

The former UFC star won’t be short of options.

Fury had previously indicated that he would be willing to face Ngannou in an exhibition bout and was open to fighting in a cage while using MMA gloves.

Now that Fury has decided against retirement, and looks set to fight Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed world heavyweight title fight, a crossover bout with Ngannou may hold less appeal.

Still, Ngannou is a big name who will attract plenty of attention, even if Fury or Joshua aren’t interested in fighting the former UFC heavyweight champion.

As Ngannou has stated he still wishes to fight in MMA, promotions such as Bellator and the PFL will likely be in contact with the 36-year-old, especially if a foray into boxing doesn’t work out.

