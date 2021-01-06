Anthony Pettis has questioned whether YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has ever had a sparring session during his burgeoning boxing career.

Paul has won both of his professional bouts to date, knocking out former NBA player Nate Robinson in his last appearance.

However, Pettis, a former UFC lightweight champion was unimpressed by the 23-year old despite his undefeated start in boxing.

No one cares. He already beat this bum. https://t.co/yoDv4btZ27 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 23, 2020

“He looked good against another professional athlete. Nate didn’t look like he should’ve been in there, honestly.

“I’m like, ‘Yo, did he get any sparring sessions in? Did anybody not, like, show him how to throw and get in a good stance?’

“It was like he was just running at him. But, man, I respect him for getting in that ring, bro,” Pettis told TMZ.

While Pettis was largely unimpressed by Paul’s boxing skill, the former UFC star acknowledged that the YouTuber is naturally athletic.

“I think he’s definitely getting better. He prepared for a boxing match. You could tell he was in boxing shape, he was in a stance at least.

“It’s going to be interesting to see how far he can go with it. He’s definitely an athlete. Both of them brothers. They’re definitely in good shape and they stay in good shape.

“So it’s not like they’re some couch potatoes jumping in [there] against professional athletes. They definitely train the part,” Pettis commented.

‘Boxing is something I grew up watching’

The mixed martial artist, who recently signed with the Professional Fighters League, indicated that he too was interested in pursuing a career in boxing.

“I haven’t boxed yet, so I’m 0-0. Boxing is something I grew up watching my whole life.

“That’s why I got into fighting, honestly. Watching [Julio Cesar] Chavez, [Oscar] De La Hoya, [Floyd] Mayweather, all these guys up and coming,” Pettis said.

While a fight between Conor McGregor and Paul is currently looking unlikely, the YouTuber could come up against former UFC fighter Ben Askren and McGregor’s team mate Dillon Danis sometime this year.

