Dustin Poirier hits out at ‘mentally weak’ Conor McGregor after trilogy win

“It’s weak.”

Dustin Poirier has accused Conor McGregor of making up excuses after he defeated the Irishman for a second time in their recent trilogy bout.

The pair’s third fight was ended after round one via doctor stoppage, after McGregor suffered a bizarre leg break which prevented him from finishing the fight and may rule him out for a lengthy period of time.

McGregor wasn’t short of words in the immediate aftermath of the fight, despite the horrific leg injury, but Poirier argued that the former two-weight UFC champion was full of excuses on The Fight with Teddy Atlas.

Dustin Poirier on McGregor: ‘Mentally, I just feel it’s weak.’

“Right off the bat, mentally, I just feel like it’s weak. It’s weak,” Poirier said.

“It’s excuses, but I’m trying not to read too far into it or go down these days of reading what videos are out and what people are saying because I’m back home with my family.

“It’s a win on my record. I know I did what I needed to do in my fight, pre-fight, my training camp. I crossed and checked all the boxes I needed to check, gave it my all, and went out there. Like you’re saying, it’s noise.

“Whatever people are gonna say or he’s gonna say, it just it is what it is. I’m healthy, I’m safe, I’m back home, I have another win on my record, and I’m still the number one contender, so those are facts.”

Potential fourth fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

Although the trilogy fight was supposed to end the feud between McGregor and Poirier, both fighters and UFC President Dana White have indicated that they would like a fourth fight.

Poirier was declared as the winner of their recent bout, and was the better fighter in the first round, but White’s claim that “the fight didn’t get finished” leaves room for another encounter between the two lightweights.

Reigning UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is expected to defend his belt against Poirier in his next bout, in what will be the American’s second lightweight title fight, having lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2019.

McGregor faces a long recovery, but should he return to the octagon to fight Poirier for a fourth time, the UFC lightweight title could be on the line.

