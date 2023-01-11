Dustin Poirier backs Conor McGregor to beat Michael Chandler on UFC return

Dustin Poirier has backed Conor McGregor to beat Michael Chandler if the two face off on the Dubliner’s return to the UFC.

No return date has been set for McGregor as of yet, as the former two-weight UFC champion continues to recover from a severe leg break he suffered in July 2021.

An opponent hasn’t been confirmed either, although lightweight contender Chandler has continuously called for a fight between him and McGregor to happen.

Poirier, who has fought and beaten both McGregor and Chandler, told Bloody Elbow that he believes the Irishman would come out on top if the two share an octagon.

Dustin Poirier on Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.

“I would favour Conor. I think Chandler is very hittable, Conor’s timing,” Poirier said.

“We’ll see with the layoff, too. Might be a big factor for Conor. But, yeah, I would pick Conor still in this one. Chandler’s hittable. Conor’s longer than him. Chandler slows down.

“You know if he does wrestle heavy to avoid the striking with Conor, he’s going to slow down a bit, and he’ll be more in front of Conor and able to get touched.

“I would put money on Conor if the fight happens. Not that I can; I can’t bet. I can’t bet MMA.”

Excited for my return to the @ufc! pic.twitter.com/KdWcv1x9Lk — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 9, 2023

Is a return to lightweight possible?

McGregor has primarily competed at lightweight and featherweight throughout his career, although he has bulked up considerably during his injury lay off and may struggled to get back down to 155 pounds.

Chandler has only ever fought at lightweight in the UFC, although he would surely consider moving up weight to secure a fight with McGregor and the payday that comes with it.

The Dubliner has spoken of his desire to compete for UFC titles again however, and a fight against Chandler at welterweight is unlikely to forge a path to the top of the 170 pound division.

