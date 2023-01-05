Dillon Danis claims the truth will ‘shock everyone’ after pulling out of KSI fight

Dillon Danis has claimed that the truth will “shock everyone” after pulling out of a fight with YouTuber KSI.

Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, better known as KSI, will fight fellow YouTuber Thomas Oliveira, better known as Faze Temper, on January 14th instead of Danis as was planned.

Danis had suggested recently that a rehydration clause could prevent the fight from going ahead, although KSI’s team agreed to remove the clause from the contract in response.

The fight will not be going ahead all the same and KSI’s manager, Mams Taylor, revealed the reasons he was given for Danis’ withdrawal from the bout.

KSI’s manager gives reasons for Dillon Danis’ withdrawal.

“The real reason is, from what they said to me, is that he’s underprepared. He has no coach. He might be struggling with weight even though there’s no rehydration,” Taylor said.

“He has not been able to find a team that’s going to support him to bring him into the fight and obviously he’s got some other issues I think.

“It’s very sad and unfortunate because he didn’t reciprocate the respect that we’ve given him. He’s clearly embarrassed that he’s in this position and look, who knows what he’s going to come out with and say.

“But I’m disappointed because I never thought that someone who cares about his reputation as much as he does or what people think of him, I didn’t think that this would be something despite many people saying the opposite, that he’s not going to show up to the fight. They were right.”

the truth will shock everyone. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) January 5, 2023

‘The truth will shock everyone.’

Danis has come under plenty of criticism online for pulling out of the fight, as many had predicted that the bout would not go ahead as the jiu-jitsu specialist didn’t turn up for the press conference.

The 29-year-old has remained defiant on Twitter however, claiming that news of him pulling out is “fake news” and that “the truth will shock everyone”.

It has been over three years since Danis had a professional fight in any discipline, as he last fought Max Humphrey in a Bellator bout back in June 2019.

