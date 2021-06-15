Dana White slates Tyron Woodley ahead of his fight with YouTuber Jake Paul

Dana White has criticised Tyron Woodley for agreeing to fight Jake Paul in a boxing bout, saying that the former UFC welterweight champions hasn’t won since 2018.

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul will fight another former UFC fighter is his next bout, having knocked out former UFC welterweight contender Ben Askren inside of one round back in April.

UFC president White was speaking at the UFC 263 post-fight press conference and took umbrage at Woodley’s claims that he will be paid more for his fight with Paul than for any fight he had in the UFC.

‘He hasn’t won a fight in three years.’

“I’ve been hearing that bulls**t forever. They’re all full of s**t. How much is he making? If it’s that much money and he’s so f**king proud of how much it is, how much is it?” White said.

“They’re all full of shit but that’s how you hype up a fight too, you know what I mean? Tyron Woodley is 40 [39] years old. He hasn’t won a fight in three years in something that he’s actually supposed to be good at.

“Now he’s going to go box. How do you sell that fight? Lots of other things other than the [things] that should matter. ‘Making millions of dollars’ and ‘This is the biggest pay day ever, Jake Paul will say mean things about me.’

“It’s all bulls**t. It’s all a bunch of bulls**t.”

Tyron Woodley’s career in the UFC.

Woodley reigned as the UFC welterweight champion for over two years after claiming the title by beating Robbie Lawlor back in July 2016.

The Missouri native retained the title for his next four fights, winning three of those and drawing one against Stephen Thompson, before he was beaten by Kamaru Usman in March 2019.

Since then, things have only gotten worse for Woodley, as the veteran has lost his last four fights, which resulted in him being cut from the UFC in April.

Woodley has never fought in a professional boxing bout before, although he has ended a number of his MMA fights with knock out punches, and should prove to be more of a challenge for Paul than Askren was.

