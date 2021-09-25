Dana White slams Jon Jones after the UFC star is arrested again

Dana White has admitted that he isn’t “shocked” that Jon Jones was arrested and charged with domestic violence and tampering with a vehicle.

Jones was in Las Vegas as he was inducted into the UFC’s Hall of Fame for his thrilling fight against Alexander Gustafsson in 2012, but just hours after the ceremony the former light heavyweight champion was arrested.

The 34-year-old has had numerous runs ins with the law in the past, including being arrested for a hit-and-run, driving under the influence and negligent use of a firearm.

White was speaking to reporters after news of Jones’ arrest broke and admitted that he wasn’t particularly surprised that Jones had ended up getting arrested again.

Dana White on Jon Jones’ latest arrest.

“Obviously, we’ll see how this plays out legally for him and where this ends up going. It’s hard to bring this guy to Las Vegas for any reason. This city is not good for Jon Jones, and here we are again,” White said.

“It’s like… it’s not even shocking anymore .When we bring him here it’s almost expected. You can’t even get him in Las Vegas for less than 12 hours to induct him into the Hall of Fame.

“It’s a problem. This guy’s got a lot of demons, man. A lot of demons.Is it really shocking anymore? It’s really not. It’s become not shocking. It’s almost like, ‘Uh oh, this guy is in Vegas, what’s gonna happen today?’

“You want to hope that the guy is better and that won’t be the case, but he proves that every time he comes to this town that he can’t handle this place.”

“Here we are again.” “You can’t even get him in Las Vegas for less than 12 hours…” Dana White reacts to the news of Jon Jones’ arrest just hours after he was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/qokM50mPyF — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) September 25, 2021

Plans for a move to heavyweight now in doubt.

Jones hasn’t fought in the UFC since February 2020 but is aiming to compete in the UFC’s heavyweight division next year after time away from the sport.

The former light heavyweight champion has spent his time away putting on weight and focusing on his fitness, and has previously said he wants to fight the winner of the upcoming heavyweight title bout between Francis Ngannou and Cyril Gane.

His latest arrest will certainly put the chances of that fight happening into doubt, although Jones fighting for the heavyweight title was never expected to happen any time soon.

