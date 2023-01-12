Dana White argues that him leaving the UFC would hurt fighters

Dana White believes leaving the UFC would not be an appropriate punishment for him slapping his wife Anne, as he thinks it would hurt fighters.

The UFC president is coming under plenty of criticism after a video emerged of him slapping his wife at a New Year’s Eve party, with many calling for White to step down.

White said that the incident was fuelled by alcohol but that there is no excuse for “a guy to put his hands on a woman” and that him and his wife had apologised to each other.

At a UFC press conference White argued that he should not step down from his position with the company, and that he believes the reputational damage he has suffered is punishment enough.

Dana White on the punishment he should face.

“What should the repercussions be? You tell me. I take 30 days off? How does that hurt me?” White started.

“I told you guys when we were going through Covid, Covid could last 10 years. I could sit it out. It’s much like Covid actually, me leaving hurts the company, hurts my employees and hurts the fighters. It doesn’t hurt me.

“I could have left in 2016. Do I need to reflect? No, I don’t need to reflect. The next morning when I woke up, you know what I mean? I’ve been against this, I’ve owned this, I’m telling you that I’m wrong.

“We’ve had plenty of discussions internally. With Ari [Emanuel], ESPN, nobody’s happy. Nobody’s happy about this. Neither am I. But it happened and I have to deal with it.

“What is my punishment? Here’s my punishment. I’ve got to walk around for however long I live, is it 10 years or another 25 years? This is how I’m labelled now.

“My other punishment is that, I’m sure a lot of people, whether it be media, fighters, friends, acquaintances, who had respect for me might not have respect for me now.”

Dana White talks about what repercussions he should face following the New Year’s Eve incident with his wife. Full Scrum: https://t.co/m8FWqzmEPu pic.twitter.com/cV1TJ54NBt — The Mac Life (@TheMacLife) January 11, 2023

Another blow to the reputation of the UFC.

It isn’t exactly unusual for people involved with the UFC to be involved in controversial incidents, and White has often criticised fighters who find themselves in trouble.

White appears to be going nowhere however, despite pressure from California politicians who have called for the UFC president to be removed from his position.

