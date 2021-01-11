“I think he should fight again and I’m going to press him as hard as I can for one more.”

Dana White has revealed he intends to convince Khabib Nurmagomedov to return to the octagon when they meet later this month on ‘Fight Island’.

The UFC President has decided against stripping Nurmagomedov of the lightweight title in an effort to coax him back to fighting, but has so far been unsuccessful.

The Dagestani fighter retired after defending the UFC lightweight title for the third time against Justin Gaethje in October last year, finishing his career with a perfect record of 29 wins from 29 fights.

This award means a lot for me.

Recognition is the one of the biggest motivation in the life, as in the sport. @BBCSport pic.twitter.com/IbGjH7gari — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) December 18, 2020

Dana White: I’ll try to convince Khabib to fight in the UFC again.

However, White is eager for Nurmagomedov to put his record on the line one more time and will attempt to persuade him to come out of retirement at UFC 257 on the 23rd of January.

“I’m obviously meeting with him because I think that he should fight again. Look at what he did to Justin Gaethje [in October]. Look at what he’s done to every opponent he has faced.

“I think he should fight again and I’m going to press him as hard as I can for one more,” White told ESPN.

‘My belt will be taken by the winner of Dustin and Conor.’

The undefeated MMA fighter appears as though he will take a lot of convincing, saying last month that the lightweight belt would go to the winner of the fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

“The top three [lightweight] fighters right now are Poirier, McGregor and [Islam] Makhachev. He is not in the top five yet, but those are the best fighters.

“My belt will [eventually] be taken by the winner of Dustin and Conor. Dana and I are in touch and did not discuss the moment with the vacant belt.

“This is because they want me to continue. This is clear – I have been in the league for nine years and have not lost.

“I have a story, a big fanbase. I don’t blame them and their desire is understandable. They persuade, I will not hide, but this is not surprising.

“They offer conditions and fighters, but it’s hard to surprise fighters. I finished half of the top 10 ahead of schedule.

“So yes, I repeat: there are conditions and offers. In a couple of weeks, Dana and I will discuss all the points,” Nurmagomedov told Match TV via translation by RT Sport.

Read More About: dana white, khabib nurmagomedov, UFC